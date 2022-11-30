Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Weighed Just '100 Pounds Recently' While Feeling Mentally 'Unwell': 'It Was Really Scary'
Much of Emily Ratajkowski's career revolves around her appearance, so it isn't too surprising to hear the star is very in touch with her mental and physical health.
In fact, on the Tuesday, November 29, episode of the model's "High Low" podcast, she insisted that for her, those two aspects are completely intertwined.
"I think trauma lives in the body. That’s been my experience," the mom-of-one explained. "When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight. I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary."
While the 31-year-old didn't specifically detail what her struggles entailed, she endured a rough few months earlier this year, as it was revealed she filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, the father of her 1-year-old son, as rumors spread he was unfaithful. The pair was married for four years prior to the abrupt breakup.
The My Body author noted she's since regained the pounds she inadvertently dropped, noting of maintaining a healthy figure, "For me, it’s a huge game-changer and how I know I’m happy."
As OK! reported, the brunette bombshell is playing the field as a single lady, having been seen out with both DJ Orazio Rispo and comedian Pete Davidson over the past several weeks.
Her more recent public date came on Sunday, November 27, as she and the Staten Island native, 29, were smiling from ear-to-ear while sitting front row together at the New York Knicks game.
"She finds him charming and funny," a source spilled of how she feels about the ladies' man. "He is a passionate guy and plans great dates."
Still, "Emily is taking it slowly," the insider added. "She is intrigued and flattered."
Ratajkowski herself suggested she wasn't interested in settling down with a special someone just yet, posting a TikTok in which she mouthed the words, "I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way."
While she's dated only men publicly, the stunner hinted she's bisexual via another social media post, later explaining, "I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don’t really believe in straight people."