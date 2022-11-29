Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In New Michael Kors Campaign After Confirming Romance With Pete Davidson: Photos
She's ready for winter! Emily Ratajkowski teamed up with Michael Kors and Ellessee, who created a new line which showcases winter inspired looks — just one day after she and Pete Davidson were spotted at the Knicks game in New York City.
In the new photos, the brunette beauty, 31, sported a striped long-sleeve shirt and pants, in addition to Michael Kors snow boots.
As OK! previously reported, the book author and the comedian, 29, have been seeing one another following their splits from Sebastian Bear-McClard and Kim Kardashian, respectively.
On Sunday, November 27, the two finally confirmed their romance by sitting together at the basketball event.
"Pete & @emrata at The Garden 🧡💙," the Knicks' social media page captioned a few photos of the duo.
Of course, people went crazy over the sighting. One person wrote, "Can you ask them if it’s official?" while another added, "Pete shooting 100% from the 3 point line… this team could take some pointers from him."
A third user said, "How is bro pulling these women I need THE TEXTBOOK."
The Hollywood stars first went on a public date in Brooklyn, where Davidson "had his hands all over" the the mom-of-one.
They were later seen together when they attended a Friendsgiving dinner party, which was thrown by influencer Selby Drummond.
Despite going through a divorce, it seems like the Gone Girl alum is doing better than ever — especially now that she has Davidson by her side. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she said. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”
"I’ve never had such clear priorities before in my life," she added. "Number one is Sly, and that’s that. It’s made me re-evaluate what’s important to me, like, ‘What do I want to teach my son?’"