Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Relationship Status As Brad Pitt Romance Rumors Swirl
Single and ready to mingle!
As rumors swirl surrounding her potential romance with Brad Pitt, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid about her relationship status, revealing that she is, in fact, unattached to anyone.
"One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go," the swimwear mogul explained in a new interview published on Wednesday, October 12.
Describing herself as being “newly single for basically the first time in my life ever,” Ratajkowski shared that she has been embracing her solo status.
“I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived,” she spilled.
Last month, Ratajkowski made headlines after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, amid allegations that the film producer acted unfaithfully. Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were married for four years and share a 1-year-old son named Sylvester.
Despite her newly-single status, it seems the model moved on relatively quickly, sparking romance rumors with Pitt just weeks after her split earlier in the summer. Though Ratajkowski and the Bullet Train star reportedly started “secretly dating” back in August, per one unnamed insider, it seems the actor had his eye on the My Body author for some time.
"Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party," the source explained at the time. "They weren't in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around."
Considering that Ratajkowski was “off limits” at the time — "She was happily married, and Brad respected that,” the insider added — it seems Pitt decided to make his move amid the star’s high-profile split.
"He asked her out, and she said yes,” they continued. "She's always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?"
Since then, the couple has taken it slow, a decision seemingly made with Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie in mind.
"Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years," another insider spilled. "He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend."
But it’s not just Pitt. "Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce," the source explained, adding that the Oscar winner "has enough of his own drama."
