Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Relationship Status As Brad Pitt Romance Rumors Swirl

Single and ready to mingle!

As rumors swirl surrounding her potential romance with Brad Pitt, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid about her relationship status, revealing that she is, in fact, unattached to anyone.

"One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go," the swimwear mogul explained in a new interview published on Wednesday, October 12.