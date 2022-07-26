When the two first got together in 2018, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard married only a few short weeks later in a court house ceremony. "We decided we were going to get married in January and then were kind of waiting for the right moment," she told Vanity Fair in April of that year.

"It’s one of those things [where] you have to choose one witness and we couldn’t just choose one of our friends, so then we were like, which friends can be there? I can’t even imagine what having a 300-person wedding is like, because it still felt kind of hectic to plan ours," the cover girl noted. "I never loved the idea of white for a wedding because I’m not a pure woman. I’m a woman with a lot of character and experience and life. I also just love the idea of a suit, especially at City Hall, because it’s like you’re taking care of business."