Eminem Must Sit for Deposition in 'Shady' Trademark Court Battle Against 'RHOP' Stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon
The United States Patent and Trademark Office Board has ruled Eminem must sit for deposition in his ongoing court battle against The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon.
The legal drama came about after the rapper opposed Gizelle and Robyn's trademark application for their "Reasonably Shady" podcast on the grounds that he's used the names "Shady" and "Slim Shady" for his own albums and merchandise since the late 1990s.
He argued that fans may see the word and believe he is connected to the podcast, according to RadarOnline.com.
"[Robyn & Gizelle’s] mark REASONABLY SHADY, simply looks and sounds like SHADY and suggests that it represents the services of Mathers," the "Lose Yourself" artist's attorney claimed. "REASONABLY SHADY so resembles Opposer’s mark SLIM SHADY, SHADY and the mark SHADY LIMITED in terms of appearance, sound and commercial impression as to be likely, when applied to [Robyn & Gizelle’s] goods, to cause confusion and mistake and to deceive."
Eminem's legal team initially argued the deposition would be "unduly burdensome" to their client because it would interfere with his current projects and further claimed his "limited knowledge of the subjects at issue, his absence of unique knowledge of the subjects at issue and others’ superior knowledge of said issues."
However, Gizelle and Robyn's lawyer said his claim he is "too busy" to attend court proceedings "will not be enough" to excuse him.
"As [Robyn and Gizelle], both celebrities in their own right, have provided the courtesy of sitting for deposition for [Eminem], it is not overly burdensome for [Eminem] to extend the same courtesy for his obligation," the bravolebrity's lawyer explained.
The Board later found the award-winning rapper had not "demonstrated good cause exists for a protective order prohibiting [Robyn and Gizelle] from deposing him."
"[Eminem] fails to provide any detail regarding the asserted projects, their nature, duration or manner in which they render his appearance at a deposition unduly burdensome," the statement continued. "If, as [Eminem] contends, he has little knowledge relevant to the issues in the case, the deposition should be relatively short."
The deposition date is not yet set.