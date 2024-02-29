Eminem Must Sit for Deposition in 'Shady' Trademark Court Battle Against 'RHOP' Stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon

Eminem's legal team initially argued the deposition would be "unduly burdensome" to their client because it would interfere with his current projects and further claimed his "limited knowledge of the subjects at issue, his absence of unique knowledge of the subjects at issue and others’ superior knowledge of said issues."

However, Gizelle and Robyn's lawyer said his claim he is "too busy" to attend court proceedings "will not be enough" to excuse him.

"As [Robyn and Gizelle], both celebrities in their own right, have provided the courtesy of sitting for deposition for [Eminem], it is not overly burdensome for [Eminem] to extend the same courtesy for his obligation," the bravolebrity's lawyer explained.