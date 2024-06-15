What Is Eminem's Net Worth? How the Rapper Built a Financial Empire
He's the real Slim Shady and yes, his net worth is rather impressive.
Eminem has a whopping estimated net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which places him among the wealthiest individuals to rule the music industry and is a culmination of various revenue streams, including album sales, touring, merchandise and strategic investments.
The renowned rapper, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers II, was born in Detroit in 1972 — and it didn't take long for his career to skyrocket in the late 1990s.
Eminem's rise to rap greatness began 1999, when he caught the attention of legendary producer Dr. Dre and released his debut album, The Slim Shady LP. The album's success quickly proved the "Mockingbird" hitmaker would make it in the world of Hollywood.
Eminem's other fan-favorite records also landed themselves on top of charts worldwide — including The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show, and Recovery, all of which racked in riches contributing to the 51-year-old's impressive net worth.
Aside from making music, touring further brought in an incredible amount of revenue for Eminem, who has consistently found himself among some of the highest-paid entertainers in the world — alongside Taylor Swift, Genesis, The Rolling Stones and more.
In the average year, Eminem earns around $20 million, however, in instances where touring is brought into the equation, the "Without Me" rapper's salary skyrockets to $30-50 million.
Eminem also proudly can add the role of an entrepreneur to his resume, as he founded Shady Records in 1999, the same year he dropped his first album. The label allows him to collect earnings from emerging artists and the success of their own albums.
Within the years of 2004 and 2019, the award-winning artist is said to have earned at least $280 million before taxes. In total, Eminem is believed to have raked in closer to $420 million throughout his career.
Eminem has also dabbled in the acting industry, with his starring role in the 2002 hit film 8 Mile only further proving his abilities as a multi-talented entertainer.
The "Lose Yourself" performer additionally has been a big investor throughout his lifetime in both the real estate realm and technology.
Looking ahead, Eminem shows no signs of slowing down. The rapper's 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady, is set to arrive this summer. It will be the first taste of new music from the dad-of-three —who shares Alaina, 31, Hailie, 28, and Stevie, 22, with his ex-wife, Kim Scott.