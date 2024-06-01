What Is Miley Cyrus' Net Worth? How the Disney Star Turned Pop Sensation Earned Her Millions
Miley Cyrus can buy herself a lot more than just a bouquet of flowers with her income!
The former child star, 31, shot to stardom on the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana in the late 2000s but quickly turned into the pop music icon she is today.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cyrus is currently valued at $160 million for her years of making music and acting.
In March 2006, the chart-topper burst onto the scene via her role as Miley Stewart on the beloved children's series. The show spawned sold-out tours, clothing lines, spin-off projects, accessories, toys and more. The first soundtrack hit number one on the charts during the series' first year on the air.
As Cyrus became even more famous, she signed a four-album recording contract with Hollywood Records to kick-start her illustrious pop career. The southern belle went on to release eight studio albums, with songs like "The Climb," "Party in the U.S.A.," "We Can't Stop" and "Wrecking Ball" being a few of her most successful.
In 2024, Cyrus won her first Grammy for Record of the Year for her song "Flowers." When the superstar got onstage to collect her award, she gushed over how grateful she was to be able to make music for people to enjoy.
"This award is amazing, but I really hope it doesn’t change anything, because my life was beautiful yesterday," the multifaceted star gushed while holding the gold statue. "Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular, so please don't think that this is important."
Cyrus has continued to act in select projects such as The Last Song with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, LOL and So Undercover.
Despite raking in the cash since she was a little girl, making money has never been a main priority to Cyrus.
"When I was growing up, I didn't even notice that I started making all this money. There's something about new money that makes people change. But I never did not have [money]. So, when I got it, I didn't become obsessed with having it," she said in a 2013 interview of growing up with famous dad Billy Ray Cyrus.
"I’m someone who cares about the real things in life," the songwriter noted. "There are things that are personal that stress me out, but my career? That doesn’t affect me. I know I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing."
Harper's Bazaar conducted the 2013 interview with the pop star.