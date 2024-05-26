What Is Aubrey O'Day's Net Worth? How the Singer Made Her Millions After Being Discovered by Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Aubrey O'Day has made a showstopping amount of cash!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former Danity Kane singer is currently worth $4 million. The star earned the majority of her money through music, modeling, acting and fashion design.
The blonde beauty’s career started in 2004, when she was discovered by Sean “Diddy” Combs on MTV's competitive reality show Making the Band 3. While on the program, the girl group Danity Kane was formed.
The band’s first album was released in 2006 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. O'Day and her four bandmates went on to gain even more fans while opening for Christina Aguilera and the Pussycat Dolls on tour.
However, in 2008, things went south for O’Day, as she was fired from Danity Kane and later released from her contract with Combs’ label Bad Boy Records.
O’Day, 40, then got her own reality TV show on Oxygen called All About Aubrey, though it lasted only one season.
Things were looking up for O’Day by 2011, as she signed her solo record deal with SRC/Universal Motown Records and released her debut single, "Automatic."
As for O’Day’s time on TV, she was infamous for being “fired” from Donald Trump's The Celebrity Apprentice 5 in 2012, during which she was heavily criticized by viewers for being "narcissistic, self-centered, evil and vicious.” In 2016, she made an appearance on the U.K.'s Celebrity Big Brother, where she finished in fifth place.
O’Day also earned some cash modeling for Playboy and Blender.
As OK! previously reported, though O’Day began her career with Combs’ help, they are no longer on good terms. In fact, in the midst of his current federal investigation and the sexual assault suits against him, she has been vocal about supporting his victims.
After footage of Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel recently surfaced, O’Day shared a statement.
"The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine... prayers up for all his victims," she penned about the clip.
In a newly released TMZ documentary titled The Downfall of Diddy, O’Day explained why she has been speaking out against the abuser.
"I feel it’s my responsibility as a public person to make things better for the last, lost, least and left behind before I go," she said.
She continued: "I want to empower the new generation with as much information [as] possible in order to make sure no one has to be hurt in the dark anymore or feel that they don’t have the power to defend themselves."