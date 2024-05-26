What Is Aubrey O'Day's Net Worth? How the Singer Made Her Millions After Being Discovered by Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The blonde beauty’s career started in 2004, when she was discovered by Sean “Diddy” Combs on MTV's competitive reality show Making the Band 3. While on the program, the girl group Danity Kane was formed.

The band’s first album was released in 2006 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. O'Day and her four bandmates went on to gain even more fans while opening for Christina Aguilera and the Pussycat Dolls on tour.