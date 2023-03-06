Emma Heming Begs Paparazzi To Stay Away From Bruce Willis As His Diagnosis Worsens, Wants Him To Live 'Life To The Fullest'

"I truly appreciate all the love and the understanding as to why my husband should not be followed, but what I find interesting is that the outlets that are picking up this story of my plea are the same outlets that are publishing these pictures of my husband," Heming expressed on Monday, March 6.

"So if there’s no market for this type of content, then he wouldn’t be followed. Just some food for thought. And Just to be clear, I’m not trying to go head to head with the media because I will lose. I'm very clear about that," the model continued while letting out a subtly sarcastic laugh.