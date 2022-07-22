Sporting a royal blue t-shirt and a pair of gray shorts, Willis proved he's still got the moves while attempting to mimic his daughter's dance steps, resulting a hilarious combination of swaying and hip movements leaving his daughter in a fit of laughter.

The actor also shares 8-year-old Evelyn with Emma, as well as adult daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore.

"Thank you for sharing videos of Bruce ❤️," one user replied in the comments. "I am sure all the fans throughout the globe love to see him smile and have fun"

A second wrote, "love love love...Bruce you look fabulous! Beautiful family," with a third adding, "Love seeing Mr Willis smiling and happy."