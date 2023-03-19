Bruce Willis' Wife, Emma Heming Willis, Reflects On 'Sadness' & 'Grief' In Birthday Message For Ailing Action Star
Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, is opening up on the emotional struggles she's experienced following her husband's February diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia.
On Sunday, March 19, the action star's 68th birthday, Emma reflected on how this birthday has been different from the others.
“The silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family,” she captioned the video. “I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you. Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well."
In the clip, Emma told followers she “started the morning by crying” as she showed her “swollen eyes” and “snotty” nose to the camera.
“I just think it’s important that you see all sides of this. I always get this message, or people always tell me, ‘Oh, you’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice,” she said emotionally.
The mom-of-two — she shares two daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Bruce — noted she had to put on her “big girl panties” to hold their family together during this tough time.
“I do have times of sadness, every day, grief every day, and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday,” she explained in the footage.
Emma went on to mention that she, alongside Bruce’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, made the father-of-five a video in celebration of the big day.
Bruce and Demi share kids Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29. Along with Demi and Emma's video, Scout also shared an Instagram tribute to commemorate her dad’s birthday.
“Happy birthday to one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad. What a privilege to have this man as my father and learn so much about life, joy, mischief and art through him,” she penned.
“Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone. So I’m trying to be with both today,” Scout added.
“Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love. I’m sending my love to anyone who has ever felt the capacity stretched by the enormity of love and humanness of grief. I love you.”
Bruce’s daughter Tallulah joined in on the birthday messages, calling her dad “numero uno Bruno.”
“Feeling awash with all the good energies and love headed this Willis way! I love him and he loves me – what a delight!” she wrote.