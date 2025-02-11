Emma Roberts Shows Off Her Toned Tummy in Skimpy Bathing Suit Top in Honor of Her 34th Birthday: Photos
Emma Roberts is ringing in her 34th birthday with some serious style!
The actress and mom-of-one shared a fun photo dump on Instagram, giving fans a peek at the moments leading up to her big day on Monday, February 10.
One shot showed Roberts flaunting her toned abs while rocking a crocheted brown string bikini shaped like two clams. She then paired it with denim bottoms.
The look, taken from her role as Rex Cadet in the 2024 movie Space Cadet, was completed with a layered necklace that featured the letters “REX.”
Another sultry snap featured Roberts in a mint green body suit and fuzzy long-sleeve sweater, matched with brown boots. This chic shot, taken by the pool, was part of her photoshoot with Flaunt magazine.
Of course, there were plenty of sweet moments too — Roberts shared pics spending quality time with her son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.
She also included some adorable snaps of herself with her fiancé, Cody John, having fun together. To wrap up the post, Emma was seen sharing a kiss with Cody as he surprised her with a birthday cake featuring a childhood photo of her.
“& so we begin again … thank you for all the birthday love 💗,” she captioned the photos.
Her fans were quick to flood the comments with uplifting remarks.
“Beautiful ❤️ happy birthday Emma,” one wrote.
“Happy Birthday!! Queen! I hope You have a wonderful day, I wish You all the best! 🎂🥳👑🥂,” another added.
Roberts’ mom, Kelly Grace, also chimed in, writing, “Happy birthday my love!!🎂🥳🥰🤩💃🏼🎉🍹🎉🤗😘xo mama.”
“Birthday angel 💛,” one fan gushed.
The post comes right after Emma debuted a new hair transformation — a warm copper red shade called sunrise red, courtesy of her hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri.
Some of her followers couldn’t help but notice a resemblance to her aunt Julia Roberts, especially from her role in Mystic Pizza.
“Level Aunt Julia unlocked,” one fan wrote, while another dropped a bunch of GIFs of Julia’s iconic movie moments.
Even Emma, daughter of Notting Hill star's estranged brother Eric Roberts, has mentioned in interviews that she sees the family resemblance.
“I saw very up close what that really looks like with my aunt Julia,” Emma told Vanity Fair. “It’s fun and it’s great, but there is a part of it that’s really scary. And so I’ve always wanted to kind of carve my own path…Fame has never been the goal, because fame at a certain level is kind of scary.”
“Even in my later teens, I was like, I never want my fame to outweigh my work,” she continued. “Because there’s nothing scarier to me than being so famous that you’re never left alone, but also you’re not getting good jobs. And that was kind of happening to a lot of people, I think, when I was in my teens and early 20s. And that really scared me, and so I never wanted that to happen to me.”