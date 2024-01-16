Emmys In Memoriam Segment Leaves Out Jerry Springer, Raquel Welch and a Few Other Stars
This year's Emmy Awards honored the TV stars we lost with a musical tribute, but there were a few notable names who weren't featured in the in memoriam segment.
Stars including Jerry Springer, Tom Sizemore and Raquel Welch were all missing from the list, as were Al Brown, Charles Kimbrough, Julian Sands and Ray Stevenson.
For the touching moment during the show, Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty performed both Puth's track "See You Again" and the Friends theme song, The Rembrandts' “I'll Be There for You."
The latter tune played as the segment wrapped up by remembering Matthew Perry, who died in October 2023.
Other celebrities honored included Angus Cloud, Norman Lear, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Suzanne Somers and Andre Braugher.
Despite missing a few names, viewers found the tribute to be very touching, with one person writing on social media, "Now I'm crying. Matthew Perry. #InMemoriam."
"Got a little emotional during that Matthew Perry tribute, not gonna lie," another fan wrote, with a third noting, "This was a really rough year. And Matthew Perry still hurts."
At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14, Perry's costar Jennifer Aniston was asked how people can honor the actor, to which she replied, "Celebrate him."
The LolaVie haircare founder also had plenty of lighthearted moments on that red carpet, as she and The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon tried to recruit Pedro Pascal for the fourth season of their drama series.
"Do you want to be on it?" Aniston asked as Pascal joined the ladies' interview.
"Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him," the Legally Blonde star added.
"Pitch it to me now," replied the Last of Us Lead.
Aniston joked his role would involve his character becoming romantic with multiple people.
"I sleep with everyone on the show. I'm in," Pascal quipped. "All right, I'll be waiting to hear from my agents."
Aniston seemed to be in better spirits at the Critics Choice Awards, as many fans expressed their worries for the star when she somberly attended the Golden Globes earlier this month. The outing marked her first awards show since Perry's death.
"What happened to our Jennifer Aniston?" one person questioned of her downcast demeanor, while another fan said there was a "sadness in her eyes" as she walked the red carpet.
Perry passed away at age 54 due to ketamine, drowning, the effects of buprenorphine and coronary artery disease.