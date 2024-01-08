Jennifer Aniston Walks First Red Carpet at 2024 Golden Globe Awards After 'Friends' Costar Matthew Perry's Shocking Death: Photos
The show must go on.
On Sunday, January 7, Jennifer Aniston stepped out to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, marking her first red carpet appearance since her beloved Friends costar Matthew Perry devastatingly died in October 2023.
For the awards show, Aniston donned a strapless black gown and silver earrings.
The 54-year-old additionally channeled her character, Rachel Green, from the hit sitcom series, as she styled her classic '90s haircut, which has since been deemed "The Rachel."
While Aniston seemed to be in OK spirits, she only appeared to flash soft smiles when posing for photos.
The last few months have been inevitably difficult for the Murder Mystery actress after the passing of Perry toward the end of last year.
On November 15, 2023, Aniston took to Instagram with a tribute to her late costar — whose cause of death was confirmed as the acute effects of ketamine, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner (DME) announced in December 2023.
"Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before," the Just Go With It actress expressed at the time. "We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply."
Aniston's message continued: "He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard."
"In the last couple weeks, I’ve been poring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…) Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day…❤️🕊️," the We're the Millers star concluded.