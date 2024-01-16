Matthew Perry Honored at the 2024 Emmy Awards Nearly 3 Months After 'Friends' Star's Tragic Death
Matthew Perry received a special tribute during the In Memoriam segment of the 2024 Emmy Awards.
The beloved sitcom star was the final actor honored in the clip — which featured other notable celebrity deaths, including Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Barbara Walters and Angus Cloud — with a heartfelt rendition of the Friends theme song, "I'll Be There For You", performed by The War and Treaty and Charlie Puth.
The segment brought a tear to the eyes of many viewers who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment on the touching tribute.
"Got a little emotional during that Matthew Perry tribute, not gonna lie," one user wrote, while another added, "Now I'm crying. Matthew Perry. #InMemoriam."
"This was a really rough year. And Matthew Perry still hurts," a third penned.
"I mean @charlieputh See You Again and I’ll Be There For You?" another wrote. "I’m devastated. Oh boy! We missed you so much Matty."
As OK! previously reported, Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles, Calif., home on the afternoon of October 28, 2023. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene but he was unable to be revived.
Medical examiners later confirmed his cause of death was due to the acute effects of ketamine, with contributing factors that included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine.
Following the 17 Again star's passing, former costar Jennifer Aniston penned a message honoring her late friend.
"Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before," the 54-year-old shared at the time. "We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
An insider spilled that out of all of the cast, Aniston was "probably the one who is struggling most acutely" after his sudden death.
"It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner," the insider revealed. "She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet. She is trying to regroup and recover but it’s been a completely devastating blow."