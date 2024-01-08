Jennifer Aniston Fans Concerned as Actress Looks Somber at the 2024 Golden Globes After Matthew Perry's Death
Jennifer Aniston fans think she may not have been in the best mood at the 2024 Golden Globes.
As the Friends alum, 54, walked the red carpet in a custom black Dolce & Gabbana gown at the Sunday, January 7, awards show, social media users could not help but point out how Aniston may have still been healing from the shocking death of her sitcom costar Matthew Perry.
"Sadness in her eyes," one person penned in the comments section of a TikTok that showed the Cake actress somberly strutting past photographers.
"What happened to our Jennifer Aniston?" a second user added of the Hollywood star's demeanor.
"Why are so many actresses looking like they're holding back tears?" a third person chimed in about Aniston.
The more low-key appearance comes months after the tragic passing of her longtime friend Perry, who was found unconscious in a hot tub outside of his Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28, 2023.
According to authorities, the 17 Again actor's cause of death was due to acute effects of ketamine while drowning and coronary artery disease. Perry had been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, though it's unclear if he was using ketamine recreationally or for treatment.
"It's painful for Jen and the other cast to know he was so tormented," an insider said of the Friends stars' reaction. "It's difficult to process."
In the weeks after the horrific event, Aniston took to social media to express her grief over the loss of her close pal. "Oh boy, this one has cut deep..." she wrote alongside a vintage photo of herself and Perry.
"Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply," she continued.
The cast of the beloved sitcom also released a joint statement, which read, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."