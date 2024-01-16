'So Disrespectful': Anthony Anderson Blasted for Mom's 'Terrible Bit' After She Cuts Jennifer Coolidge's Emmys Speech Short
Fans typically love a good mother-son moment — but not when it interferes with Jennifer Coolidge talking.
Anthony Anderson included his mom, Doris Bowman, in his gig as the host of the 2024 Emmy Awards, however, viewers weren't too pleased with one of their bits.
During his opening monologue, Anderson elected Bowman as his "play-off mama," informing the crowd and those watching at home that his mom would be in charge of ensuring each celebrity accepting their awards on Monday night, January 15, stay within a strict limit of their allotted time on stage.
"When you see my mama coming, just thank Jesus and your family, and wrap it up," the Black-ish actor announced to those in attendance.
Ahead of the televised event, Emmys producer Dionne Harmon explained why they put their faith in Bowman instead of the usual choice of increasing the volume of music signaling the winner to finish their thoughts.
"The worst part of an award show is having to cut off people’s speeches," Harmon detailed to Variety. "And so, Anthony’s mom is going to help us. She’ll pop her head around the side and tap her watch. You’ll know that you’ve got to wrap it up. She’s excited about it, and I think it’ll be an interesting twist that we haven’t seen on an award show like this."
While it seemed like an effective idea, social media users didn't have the best reaction by Bowman's harsh cut-offs while A-listers like Coolidge were accepting their awards.
"Anthony Anderson’s mother cutting people off is a terrible bit," one person wrote via X (formerly named Twitter), while another added: "Okay I don’t love Anthony Anderson’s mom booting people off stage."
"This bit with Anthony Anderson's mom cutting people's speeches off is not cute at all #Emmys," a third viewer penned, as a fourth expressed, "wait... the Anthony Anderson mom bit is REAL?! this is so disrespectful?"
A fifth admitted, "I understand they’re trying to be funny, but don’t have nobody in the audience, Anthony Anderson’s mama or not, tell me to 'wrap it up' while im accepting my award."
Negative reactions toward Anderson's mom comes as the Kangaroo Jack star faces criticism for being the named the host of the Emmys despite the actor's controversial past.
Within the past 20 years, Anderson has been accused of sexual assault three different times — twice in 2004 and once in 2018.
The charges in two of the cases have since been dropped, though the outcome of the third remains unknown.