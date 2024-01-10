Jon Hamm Admits Wife Anna Osceola Forgot Their 6-Month Wedding Anniversary: 'There Was a Lot Going On'
No hard feelings?
On Monday, January 8, Jon Hamm spoke with a news outlet while attending the Mean Girls premiere in New York City alongside wife Anna Osceola — and admitted there's been a few hiccups in their relationship so far.
When asked about his relationship, the 52-year-old spilled, "It's exciting, you know, it's very nice. We had our six-month anniversary on Christmas Eve, so that was sort of nice. It makes it easier to remember."
Despite the Mad Men star believing the date was simple to recall, he did admit Osceola forgot their six-month anniversary, however, he gave her a pass in light of the busy holiday season.
"There was a lot going on, it was Christmas Eve," he explained, joking that he fails to remember all the roles he had picked up as of late, including Mean Girls, Fargo and the latest season of The Morning Show.
"I forgot I did all this actually, it was one of those things, you know? We shot it all last year and it had to come out at some point so now it's all coming out, but I'm very excited to see it," he noted. "I haven't seen [Mean Girls] yet so, very excited to see it!"
The actor and his wife, 35, met on the set of the last episode of Hamm’s iconic show Mad Men in 2015. Despite playing opposite one another in the program’s finale, the couple was not reported to be dating until 2020.
Hamm proposed to the actress in February 2023, and they tied the knot in June 2023. The ceremony occurred in Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, and the star-studded guest list included Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey.
Since Hamm and Fey are so close, it made sense he would want to appear as Coach Carr in Mean Girls. So much so, the star gushed over working with Fey, who reprised her role of math teacher Ms. Norbury from the remake of the 2004 film.
"I mean, obviously, whenever Tina says jump I say, 'How high,' so it's exciting to do it and I'm happy to be part of the team," Hamm shared, although he did not give any insightful details about his participation in any of the movies many musical numbers.
Fey herself previously spoke about the adaptation of the movie, which is based off the Mean Girls Broadway musical that ran from 2017 to 2020.
"It felt like we could kind of have the best of both worlds," she said of the film. "We could have this great music while still being able to live with our characters in a closeup — to be able to have new jokes and new moments that are surprising to people."
"The main thing that was important to me this time, in doing for the screen, was to find ways for it to be new and surprising to people," Fey shared. "I think over the years I've realized that these characters and this story have had a much longer shelf life than anyone could have anticipated, and so to get to do something new with them, I think people will be surprised."
ET interviewed Hamm and Fey.