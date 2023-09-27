Holly Madison 'Curious' If Crystal Hefner Will Spill Secrets About the Playboy Mansion in Her Book
After leaving the Playboy lifestyle behind, Holly Madison disclosed all of the drama and scandals she witnessed behind closed doors, and now, Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Hefner, may do the same when she releases her highly anticipated book.
Madison mentioned Crystal's tell-all during a recent interview, admitting she's eager to get the model's take on things.
"I'm really excited to read her book," Holly, 43, shared. "I think there's probably a lot of stuff I'll be able to relate to, and I've also been really curious about the time at the [Playboy] Mansion after I left."
Holly was Hugh's girlfriend from 2001 to 2008, while Crystal began her relationship with Hugh in 2009.
The mom-of-two has been recounting her days on Girls Next Door via her and Bridget Marquardt's podcast, and Holly noted she would like for Crystal to appear on the show one day.
"We have talked about [her] coming on the podcast, but Bridget and I love to keep everything very chronological and we're not to Season 6 yet," she explained of a potential future cameo for Crystal. "So maybe some day."
Despite being married to the Playboy founder when he died in 2017, Crystal said her upcoming book, titled Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, will indeed expose the "dark side" of the brand.
In an interview about her tell-all, set to debut in January 2024, she explained she refrained from airing out the drama in order to "protect" the businessman.
According to Crystal, 37, all of the Playmates were subjected to "toxic objectification and misogyny," and Hugh "governed the lives of his girlfriends with strict rules on everything from their looks to curfew."
"My relationship and marriage to Hugh Hefner was a very complicated one," she confessed while describing her tome.
"Since his passing, I have had to do a lot of self-discovery. I have had to find out who I am without it being dictated to me," continued the author. "I have had to not only find my voice, but I also had to learn how to use that voice. My book is a testament to the power of time, processing all that I have been through and embracing my truth."
In another interview, Crystal hinted that Hugh harassed the women.
"You can't fault his timing. He dipped out right on time," she said. "Hef's lifespan of 91 years, it ended on the cusp of #MeToo. Coincidence? I think not."
While Crystal tries not to look back on her life with regrets, she said of her life in the Playboy Mansion, "If that was my daughter now – it wouldn't happen. All I can say is that if you come from a happy, perfect, loving childhood, you don't usually end up with someone who was already 60 years old by the time you are born."
Access Online interviewed Madison.