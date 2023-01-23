Holly Madison Admits Talking About 'Playboy' Reawakens 'The Trauma'

Though she is putting on a brave face while recounting her time at the Playboy mansion, Holly Madison has made it clear that it is far from easy to talk about her past experience.

“It is very healing, but every time I talk about it, it is kind of, like, reawakening the trauma a little bit,” the model candidly told a news outlet about the traumatic effects living at the mansion had on her. “So I’m kind of careful about when I talk and in what context.”