Holly Madison Claims Hugh Hefner 'Hated' Red Lipstick on Playmates, Wanted Them to Look 'Barely Legal'

"When I was brand new, I wore red lipstick out a couple of times, and he didn't say anything about it. Because when you were the new girl in the group you were always treated well," explained the blonde beauty, who was 21 years old when she began dating the then 75-year-old media mogul.

"So I would wear red lipstick when I was new, and it wasn't a big deal," Madison recalled. "Until like six months into it, when I was living in his bedroom, and I was the main girlfriend, and he felt like he had the leeway to yell at me over it."