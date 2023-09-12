Holly Madison Claims Hugh Hefner 'Hated' Red Lipstick on Playmates, Wanted Them to Look 'Barely Legal'
Holly Madison continues to spill the tea about what went on behind the scenes at the Playboy mansion.
During the Girls Next Door star's appearance on the "Ahead of the Curve" podcast with Coco Mocoe, Madison claimed former boyfriend Hugh Hefner "hated" when playmates wore red lipstick — and the reason why is chilling.
"When I was brand new, I wore red lipstick out a couple of times, and he didn't say anything about it. Because when you were the new girl in the group you were always treated well," explained the blonde beauty, who was 21 years old when she began dating the then 75-year-old media mogul.
"So I would wear red lipstick when I was new, and it wasn't a big deal," Madison recalled. "Until like six months into it, when I was living in his bedroom, and I was the main girlfriend, and he felt like he had the leeway to yell at me over it."
The former reality star went on to clarify that Hefner was not a fan of the ladies around him wearing the dark shade as he felt it made them look older. "I think he didn't love it because when he invented the concept of a playmate in the '50s, he wanted the women to look very young and fresh-faced because he felt like the look in the '50s at the time was very… He described it as 'somebody's older sister,'" she said.
"It was more sophisticated, fashion model, red lipstick," Madison noted of the late editor-in-chief of the magazine, whom she dated from 2001 until 2008. "It was a lot of fabric and big skirts and everything, and he hated that. He wanted skimpy and fresh-faced and very young looking."
- Hugh Hefner 'Took So Much Viagra It Made Him Deaf': Playboy Founder's Ex-Wife Crystal Tells of Their Marriage H---
- Playboy House of Horrors: Hugh Hefner's Widow Vows to Expose 'Toxic Objectification and Misogyny' at Mansion
- Playboy Playmate Denies Mansion Was 'Cult-Like,' Claims Hugh Hefner Created A 'Supportive Environment'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"So I think that’s where his hatred of red lipstick came from," she added before bluntly admitting, "That was an older mature woman, and it wasn’t, like, the barely legal thing anymore."