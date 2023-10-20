'It Was Pretty Emotional': John Legend Explains Why He and Chrissy Teigen Wanted Their Kids at Their Vow Renewal
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen went all out to renew their vows in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, inviting their family and friends to celebrate in Italy — and they even brought their four tots along!
The pair share daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 10 months, as well as sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 4 months.
"It was just us having a party and a celebration, and they were a part of all of it," the singer, 44, shared in a new interview. "We didn't let our guests bring their kids, but we wanted our kids to be there. It really made a big difference for us."
"The biggest difference we felt between the wedding and the anniversary party was really the presence of our children," Legend said of the event, which took place at the same spot they tied the knot at in 2013. "We got pretty emotional just seeing them there."
As OK! reported, the cookbook author, 37, gave birth to Esti, and months later, the spouses' surrogate welcomed Wren, a plan they decided on after Teigen had to undergo a life-saving abortion with their third child in 2020.
"It was two to three and then quickly three to four. And I think the biggest adjustment was, you know, the older kids getting used to having babies around," Legend explained.
"Especially Miles. It took him a second to get used to not being the baby anymore," the EGOT winner noted.
"But he's really grown into being a really great older brother, and Luna's a wonderful older sister," said Legend. "They love holding their little siblings, they love just playing with them, and they're embracing the big sister and big brother role very well."
Legend is still just as involved with his older kids.
"Luna just started doing homework, which is fun for me because I like overseeing her homework, and I was always kind of a very precocious student," he shared. "So I get to relive that with my daughter and my son."
"Esti just started crawling a couple of weeks ago, and Wren is 4 months old now," The Voice alum added. "They smile a lot."
In a previous interview, Legend acknowledged he and his wife are "very outnumbered now," but they're still "having fun."
"The babies are lovely. They are just adding joy and energy to our house," he gushed. "Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love."
An insider said it was always the model's dream to have four children, so "now they can sit back a little and enjoy what they’ve managed to build together."
