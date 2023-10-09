John Legend Admits Welcoming 2 New Babies With Chrissy Teigen Was a 'Big Adjustment' for Older Siblings

During a recent interview, Legend opened up about life with his two older children — daughter Luna, 7, son Miles, 5 — and his two babies, their daughter Esti, who was born in January, and their newborn son, Wren, who was born via surrogate in June.

"Well, you know, it was two to three and then quickly three to four. And I think the biggest adjustment was you know the older kids getting used to having babies around," Legend explained of his precious offspring while in Las Vegas over the weekend for the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's third annual fundraising gala, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club of America.