John Legend Admits Welcoming 2 New Babies With Chrissy Teigen Was a 'Big Adjustment' for Older Siblings
John Legend went from dad-of-two to father-of-four in the blink of an eye!
The "All of Me" singer and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, are still getting used to raising four little ones after their family grew by two within a mere six months.
During a recent interview, Legend opened up about life with his two older children — daughter Luna, 7, son Miles, 5 — and his two babies, their daughter Esti, who was born in January, and their newborn son, Wren, who was born via surrogate in June.
"Well, you know, it was two to three and then quickly three to four. And I think the biggest adjustment was you know the older kids getting used to having babies around," Legend explained of his precious offspring while in Las Vegas over the weekend for the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's third annual fundraising gala, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club of America.
Luckily, the 12-time Grammy winner said Luna and Miles have "adjusted quite well" to having two babies in the house at once.
"They're such good older siblings and we have a lot of fun. It's just more love and more joy in the house, honestly," Legend — who tied the knot with Teigen in 2013 — expressed.
In Legend and Teigen's household, the family recently celebrated Esti learning a toddler's quickest mode of transportation.
"Esti is crawling! Things are happening!" Legend excitedly shared with the reporter of his daughter, who is almost 9 months old.
"She's kind of fast. I think she's the earliest crawler in our family so far. So, I'm pretty excited," the 44-year-old gushed.
Esti recently reached another exciting milestone by saying her very first word — which also ended up being a win for Legend.
Teigen shared the news via an Instagram video, captioning the clip: "Listen I think every mom here knows she said 'duh duh' and was on her way to a third 'du'” before we interrupted her, but John was so excited so we have all agreed to let him have this one!"
"Real ones know mama is way harder to form so congrats baby happy for u!!! (He scared her with his excitement, I can assure you she has fully recovered and there is no need to worry, thank u!!)" Teigen quipped in reference to Legend's loud cheers causing Esti to cry after she said his name was "da da."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Legend about his family.