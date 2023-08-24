Malia and Sasha Obama Try to Keep a Low-Profile While Showing Skin at Drake's Star-Studded After-Party in L.A.
Sisterly bonding!
Malia and Sasha Obama were spotted attending Drake's star-studded after-party on Tuesday, August 22. The duo tried to keep a low-profile as they entered and exited popular celebrity hotspot The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood.
The 25-year-old and 22-year-old attended the party together, which was hosted by the famous rapper following his sold-out show with 21 Savage.
Sasha, who just graduated from the University of Southern California in May, strutted in black heels, baggy gray parachute pants and a cropped black bustier top. The former first daughter accessorized her skimpy outfit with a chunky gold necklace, gold hoops and a pink and black bag.
Malia, who is now working as a screenwriter after graduating from Harvard University, showed some skin in a printed black long-sleeve top which tied up in the front, printed black and white pants, black boots and a black purse.
The duo was seen leaving the establishment at 4 a.m. and seemingly enjoyed themselves in the exclusive members only club. Malia tried to shield her face from paparazzi as she put her hands over her eyes while walking to reach her car.
Drake, Saweetie and Anderson .Paak were also seen at the establishment. The "Hotline Bling" singer's father, Dennis Graham, attended the event as well.
Barack Obama's daughters' outing came shortly after the former president's salacious letter from the '80s was revealed.
"In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination," the then 21-year-old Obama wrote to ex-girlfriend Alex McNear in November 1982.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men. But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency," he added.
Daily Mail reported on the sisters' outing.