PHOTOS Eric Dane's Daughters Pose With Mom Rebecca Gayheart on Red Carpet in First Public Appearance Since Dad's Heartbreaking Death: Photos Source: MEGA Rebecca Gayheart and her daughters, Billie and Georgia, marked their first public appearance since Eric Dane's passing. Rebecca Friedman March 18 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Eric Dane was deeply missed at the red carpet premiere of The Drama, as his family marked their first public appearance since the beloved actor’s tragic death. On Tuesday, March 17, Dane’s estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, Billie, 16, and Georgia, 14, posed for photos at the red carpet event for Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s highly-anticipated film. Dane's children and their mom appeared to be in attendance at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, Calif., for the premiere in support of the late actor's Euphoria costar — who plays the character of Emma Harwood in the thrilling romance movie, which hits theaters April 3.

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Source: MEGA Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane's daughters posed with their mom at the red carpet premiere of 'The Drama.'

Zendaya had not publicly commented on Dane's death prior to the ladies' appearance at her premiere. Still, the Grey's Anatomy actor's girls put on a brave fave alongside his estranged wife of more than 20 years. The teenagers looked all grown up alongside Gayheart, who rocked her long highlighted hair in a drastic side part and sported a black sweetheart neckline dress with red and white stripes. Gayheart accessorized with a silver choker necklace, while Billie wore a white lace two piece set, which featured a strapless bandeau and a low-rise skirt. Georgia, meanwhile, opted for a adorable pink mini dress with a zipper down the front. Her bright blonde hair was worn down in loose curls, as her older sister tied her curls up into a bun.

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Eric Dane Left Heart-Wrenching Final Words for His Daughters

Source: MEGA Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart welcomed their first child in 2010.

Dane and Gayheart welcomed their first child together roughly five years after tying the knot in 2004. Before his February 19 death, Dane heartbreakingly recorded final words for his daughters for Netflix's Famous Last Words Series. The Last Ship star knew the interview wouldn't be released until after his passing at age 53 amid a difficult battle with ALS.

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Source: MEGA Eric Dane recorded final words for his daughters before his passing.

"Billie and Georgia, these words are for you," he said while closing out the Netflix special. “I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach. The two of you, me and mom in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven." Dane, who announced his ALS diagnosis less than one year before his untimely death, went on to share advice for his children while reflecting on his painful health woes. "First, live now, right now in the present," the dad-of-two expressed. "It’s hard, but I learned to do that. For years, I would wander off mentally, lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing in worry and self-pity, shame, and doubt. I replayed decisions, second-guessed myself."

'You Are My heart. You Are My Everything'

Source: MEGA Eric Dane called his and Rebecca Gayheart's daughters 'my everything.'