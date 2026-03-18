Eric Dane's Daughters Pose With Mom Rebecca Gayheart on Red Carpet in First Public Appearance Since Dad's Heartbreaking Death: Photos
March 18 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
Eric Dane was deeply missed at the red carpet premiere of The Drama, as his family marked their first public appearance since the beloved actor’s tragic death.
On Tuesday, March 17, Dane’s estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, Billie, 16, and Georgia, 14, posed for photos at the red carpet event for Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s highly-anticipated film.
Dane's children and their mom appeared to be in attendance at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, Calif., for the premiere in support of the late actor's Euphoria costar — who plays the character of Emma Harwood in the thrilling romance movie, which hits theaters April 3.
Zendaya had not publicly commented on Dane's death prior to the ladies' appearance at her premiere.
Still, the Grey's Anatomy actor's girls put on a brave fave alongside his estranged wife of more than 20 years. The teenagers looked all grown up alongside Gayheart, who rocked her long highlighted hair in a drastic side part and sported a black sweetheart neckline dress with red and white stripes.
Gayheart accessorized with a silver choker necklace, while Billie wore a white lace two piece set, which featured a strapless bandeau and a low-rise skirt. Georgia, meanwhile, opted for a adorable pink mini dress with a zipper down the front. Her bright blonde hair was worn down in loose curls, as her older sister tied her curls up into a bun.
Eric Dane Left Heart-Wrenching Final Words for His Daughters
Dane and Gayheart welcomed their first child together roughly five years after tying the knot in 2004.
Before his February 19 death, Dane heartbreakingly recorded final words for his daughters for Netflix's Famous Last Words Series.
The Last Ship star knew the interview wouldn't be released until after his passing at age 53 amid a difficult battle with ALS.
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"Billie and Georgia, these words are for you," he said while closing out the Netflix special. “I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach. The two of you, me and mom in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven."
Dane, who announced his ALS diagnosis less than one year before his untimely death, went on to share advice for his children while reflecting on his painful health woes.
"First, live now, right now in the present," the dad-of-two expressed. "It’s hard, but I learned to do that. For years, I would wander off mentally, lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing in worry and self-pity, shame, and doubt. I replayed decisions, second-guessed myself."
'You Are My heart. You Are My Everything'
"Second, fall in love. Not necessarily with a person although I do recommend that as well. But fall in love with something. Find your passion, your joy. I fell in love with acting. That love eventually got me through my darkest hours, my darkest days, my darkest year. I still love my work. I still look forward to it. I still wanna get in front of a camera and play my part. My work doesn’t define me, but it excites me," he continued.
"Third, choose your friends wisely," Dane added. "Find your people and allow them to find you, and then give yourselves to them. The best of them will give back to you. No judgment. No conditions. No questions asked. Finally, fight with every ounce of your being and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight. Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit."
Dane concluded: "You can face the end of your days. You can face h--- with dignity. Fight, girls, and hold your heads high. Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words."