Eric Dane 'Trying to Stay Positive for the Sake of His Family' After ALS Diagnosis: He’s 'Ready to Fight'

A source said 'Euphoria' actor Eric Dane is 'ready to fight' ALS after publicly revealing his diagnosis on April 10.

By:

May 3 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Eric Dane isn’t throwing himself a pity party in the wake of his devastating ALS diagnosis.

“He's trying to stay positive for the sake of his family,” an insider recently spilled to a news outlet, referring to wife Rebecca Gayheart and their two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13. “He’s ready to fight.”

On April 10, Eric Dane announced he was diagnosed with ALS but plans to continue working.

The actor, 52, announced his health condition, which is a neurodegenerative disease, on April 10, sharing, “I’m grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week,” Dane continued. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

An insider said the actor's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, 'has been a source of strength for' her spouse.

The source said the situation has been "a wake-up call" for the dad-of-two to spend more time with his loved ones, as according to the ALS Association, the majority of people affected live an average of only three more years after being diagnosed.

“He doesn’t know how much time he has, but he is going to make the most of it,” the source said. “Hiking, bike rides, bowling, weekend trips and he loves to get in the kitchen and cook with his family. Eric also likes to take the girls shopping!”

The Hollywood heartthrob wants to spend more time with his family in the wake of his diagnosis.

The one silver lining in the situation is that it brought him and Gayheart, 53, closer together.

“Rebecca has stepped up, and this has actually renewed their connection as a couple,” the source shared. “The mistakes of the past have been forgiven.”

“Rebecca has been a source of strength for Eric and it means everything to him,” the insider added.

Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018 but officially called it off this year.

The two have had somewhat of a rocky relationship, as after marrying in 2004, the actress filed for divorce in 2018.

Since then, the two were seen out holding hands as the divorce loomed, but it wasn't until this past March that the model reportedly filed to officially dismiss the divorce petition.

One day before the Grey’s Anatomy alum shared his diagnosis publicly, Gayheart touched on their dynamic while attending a screening of the miniseries The Carters: Hurts to Love You.

"We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great co-parents," she insisted. "We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well."

“I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success," the Ugly Betty star continued. "We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."

In Touch Weekly reported on Dane's outlook after the diagnosis.

