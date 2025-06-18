or
Eric Dane Seen With Rebecca Gayheart Look-Alike at L.A. Hotspot After Devastating ALS Update: Photos

Photo of Eric Dane.
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane was spotted out and about with a Rebecca Gayheart look-alike after his devastating ALS update.

By:

June 18 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Eric Dane is currently in the throes of a harrowing ALS battle, but that isn’t stopping him from living his life. According to new photos, the famous actor was spotted out and about at Chateau Marmont with a woman who looked almost identical to Rebecca Gayheart. The famous actor donned a black shirt and pants with a black jacket over it, while the mystery lady went with a light blue dress covered by a dark, gray sports coat. She paired the ensemble with white socks and black shoes.

Photo of Eric Dane and his date
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane and the woman kissed goodnight before he went home with a driver.

At the end of the night, the pair were seen sharing a kiss goodbye as he was picked up by a driver.

As OK! reported, Dane spoke candidly about his ALS diagnosis on Good Morning America on June 16.

“I started experiencing some weakness in my right hand,” he shared of how he first realized something was off with his body. “And I didn’t really think anything of it at the time, I thought maybe I’d been texting too much and my hand was fatigued. A few weeks later, I noticed it’d gotten a little worse. I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist. I went and saw a neurologist, and the neurologist sent me to another neurologist and said, ‘This is way above my pay grade.’”

Photo of Eric Dane and his date
Source: MEGA

The woman looks strikingly similar to Rebecca Gayheart.

After nine months, Dane was officially diagnosed with ALS.

“I will never forget those three letters,” he stated. “It’s on me the second I wake up. It’s not a dream.”

He went on to share his disease progressed so quickly he only has “one functioning arm” currently.

“My right side, [which is my dominant side], has completely stopped working,” he sadly noted. “[My left arm] is going. I feel like maybe a couple, a few more months and I won’t have my left… I’m worried about my legs.”

Photo of Eric Dane and his date
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane and the mysterious woman were seen at L.A. hotspot Chateau Marmont.

MORE ON:
eric dane

In April, Dane informed the world he has ALS.

“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he said at the time. “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Photo of Eric Dane
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane recently revealed the right side of his body has 'completely stopped working.'

Prior to revealing his health crisis, he was set to divorce Gayheart, as she filed in 2018. In March, she requested to dismiss the case and has been spotted with Dane since.

Photo of Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Gayheart called off her divorce from Eric Dane in March.

“I talk to her every day,” Dane shared regarding his ex. “We have managed to become better friends and better parents and she is my — probably my biggest champion. My most stalwart supporter. And I lean on her.”

