Donald Trump Complains About Upcoming CNN Presidential Debate During Barbershop Interview, Claims It Won't Be 'Fair'
While calling in to an event hosted by Rep. Byron Donalds at a Black barbershop in Atlanta, former President Donald Trump voiced his concerns about the fairness of the upcoming CNN debate.
Trump, who is set to participate in a presidential debate with President Joe Biden the following night, on Thursday, June 27, expressed doubts about receiving equal treatment from CNN’s moderators, particularly Jake Tapper.
During the event, Atlanta talk show radio host Shelley Wynter raised the question on behalf of his listeners, asking Trump if he believed he would receive fair questioning from Tapper and Dana Bash.
Rep. Wesley Hunt, another Trump supporter, seized the opportunity to mockingly refer to Tapper as "Fake Tapper."
Trump acknowledged the question, indicating his skepticism about the impartiality he might receive from the CNN anchors.
Trump reflected on his past experiences with CNN, highlighting his perception of unfair coverage during the primary elections. He mentioned that although CNN had extensively covered his campaign, they had abruptly cut away during his victory speech.
This history led Trump to express doubts about what would go down during the upcoming debate.
"Am I going to get a fair shake? Probably not. But it would be very good for CNN," Trump explained. "They’re having a lot of ratings problems. I think it would be very good for CNN, actually, in terms of its credibility. It’ll be interesting to see."
As OK! previously reported, Trump has already begun claiming he might let Biden win the upcoming debate to make sure the president doesn't get removed from the Democratic ticket.
During an interview with Steve Gruber, the former president said, "They’ve done polling, and I do better against almost everybody."
“And so they don’t want to take him off,” he continued. “Maybe I’m better off losing the debate. I’ll make sure he stays. I’ll lose the debate on purpose. Maybe I’ll do something like that.”
Trump has also gone on to call Biden the "worst debater" he's ever faced.
"Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far," he alleged. "It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to 'Catch on Fire.'"