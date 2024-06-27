Donald Trump Complains About Upcoming CNN Presidential Debate During Barbershop Interview, Claims It Won't Be 'Fair'

Trump, who is set to participate in a presidential debate with President Joe Biden the following night, on Thursday, June 27, expressed doubts about receiving equal treatment from CNN’s moderators, particularly Jake Tapper.

During the event, Atlanta talk show radio host Shelley Wynter raised the question on behalf of his listeners, asking Trump if he believed he would receive fair questioning from Tapper and Dana Bash.

Rep. Wesley Hunt, another Trump supporter, seized the opportunity to mockingly refer to Tapper as "Fake Tapper."

Trump acknowledged the question, indicating his skepticism about the impartiality he might receive from the CNN anchors.