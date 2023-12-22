Eric Trump Faces Backlash for Claiming Donald Trump Is Beloved by Dictators: 'The Tough Guys Respected My Father'
Former First Son Eric Trump recently spoke at a campaign event for his father, Donald Trump, where he claimed that his dad was able to prevent the U.S. from going to war with several countries because foreign dictators "respected" his father.
Eric's comments were spread across social media, and he faced a wave of backlash for his family getting so cozy with authoritarian leaders such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un.
At an Awaken America event, the former First Son told the crowd of Trump supporters, "My father’s personality kept us out of wars."
"All these world leaders — what’s amazing is all the tough guys were the guys who respected him," he continued. "Kim Jong-un, he respected my father. Putin respected my father. The tough guys respected my father."
Eric was mocked and lambasted for his comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users pointed out how Trump idolized many of the people he listed and envied their level of authoritarian leadership.
One user shared the clip of Eric speaking at the Republican event and asked, "Can someone tell Eric Trump that it wasn't his father's personality that kept us out of wars and it was because his father kissed Kim Jong-Un's and Putin's asses? Donald Trump literally sold out our government to Putin."
Another user commented, "Kim Jong-Un used Trump so that he could keep his Nuclear Shelter to continue to make nuclear weapons. And Trump is doing Putin's bidding by wanting the U.S. to withdraw from NATO per Putin's order."
A third user replied with an image of Trump saluting a North Korean general with the caption, "Trump reveres dictators because he is easily intimidated and weak. Trump is a disgrace! Remember this? Look at Kim’s face. This is so embarrassing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump recently praised both Putin and Jong-Un in a bizarre rant about "fake news." On November 9, the 77-year-old told his crowd of supporters that the U.S. has "never been closer to World War III."
"You know, when you deal with China, President Xi and North Korea, Kim Jong Un and Russia, [Vladimir] Putin, you deal with all these people," he continued. "The press hates when I say they’re smart ... Well, what am I supposed to say? They’re stupid people?"