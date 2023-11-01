OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Telling His Supporters to 'Do Whatever It Takes' to Help Him Win the Republican Nomination

donald trump tells his supporters to do whatever it takes to help him win
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 1 2023, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former President Donald Trump posted a new campaign video on Truth Social that sparked a new wave of backlash for his hypocritical comments.

In the clip, he can be heard telling his supporters that his Republican rivals are trying to cheat the GOP primaries while, in the same breath, he instructs them to "do whatever it takes" to make sure he wins.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump tells his supporters to do whatever it takes to help him win
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump tells his supporters to do 'whatever it takes' to make sure they win.

"To our wonderful Trump caucus captains, thank you for all that you're doing. We really appreciate it," he said in the minute-long video. "The most important thing you can do for our campaign is to lock in your 'Ten for Trump' and send them out for caucuses and teach them how to caucus, take them into your car on caucus night."

"If you have to, do whatever is necessary ... we got to make America great again. So do whatever it takes. If you do, we will win and win big," he continued. "You know the other side does cheat, and we're not going to let that happen — can not have that happen — That's what we need from you."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump tells his supporters to do whatever it takes to help him win
Source: MEGA

Donald trump is leading the GOP Primaries.

The clip of Trump's message was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several social media users mocked and ridiculed the ex-president for his comments.

One wrote, "This is straight out of Trump's playbook of 'everyone else is cheating but me,' except he's too stupid to hide the fact that he's doing the exact thing he's accusing others of doing. He cheats, and his supporters say it's genius. His rivals do the same, and those same supporters roll around on the floor crying. This is where we're at."

Another commented, "Priming the electorate for his next FRAUD on the American people. Didn't work the first time, we see you '91 Felonies.'"

A third user asked, "Are we just going to ignore the fact that he's telling his supporters to do 'whatever is necessary'??? Isn't this EXACTLY what he said that led to the January 6 riots where his 'supporters' tried to coup the entire government for their King-God Trump?"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump tells his supporters to do whatever it takes to help him win
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges.

Trump regularly faces criticism due to his increasingly shocking posts on Truth Social. Earlier this week, at 4 a.m. on a Monday morning, the former president lashed out about the gag order that was put in place by Federal District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan.

"REMEMBER, CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND HIS RADICAL LEFT THUGS WAITED THREE YEARS TO BRING THESE INDICTMENTS & LAWSUITS AGAINST ME, RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN!" he wrote.

Critics laughed off the remarks and some asked if he even sleeps at night anymore.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: mega

According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is still heavily in the lead with likely Republican voters. He's polling at 58%, nearly 46 points ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who is trailing in second place at just 13%.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.