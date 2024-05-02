'He Couldn't Stand the Stench': Eric Trump Mocked for Skipping Out on His Father's Hush Money Trial After Just 1 Day of Testimony
Donald Trump's second oldest son, Eric Trump, was absent from his father's hush money criminal trial after just one day of testimony.
During Wednesday's episode of Morning Joe, MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin said it was "very sad to watch" the former first son sit in court and hear about his father's affair on the first day.
“Watching Eric Trump watch those documents — as just a human being, that struck me,” she told the panel. “These people are people, too.”
Several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were a little less sympathetic, as they mocked Eric after he was nowhere to be found in the courtroom as the second day of testimonies began.
Donald has been accused of paying money to Stormy Daniels so she'd keep quiet about their alleged affair as he ran for the White House.
One user wrote, "No Eric Trump today. I guess one day of testimony about his father hooking up with a Playboy model during Melania’s entire pregnancy and then a p--- star after she gave birth was enough."
Another person poked fun at the former first son and his wife, Lara Trump, writing, "It's a real Sophie's choice ... do you sit there for hours about how your daddy boinked several women or attend your wife's awful music rehearsal? I truly don't envy the man."
A third user joked, "He couldn't stand the stench and needed to get out of there," referring to Trump's alleged odor in court that reportedly has made his legal team uncomfortable sitting next to him.
As OK! previously reported, Eric was also teased for claiming his father had amazing "stamina" despite the former president allegedly falling asleep throughout the legal proceedings.
"He's going all over the place. His stamina, I've never seen anything like it in my life. I have just never seen it," Eric, 40, said while appearing on Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo. "He will be in trial all day long, relentlessly being attacked by a corrupt judge whose family is literally profiting off this whole thing — only to step out and do events at bodegas and wake up and speak to union workers and go to Michigan and go to Pennsylvania and Ohio and all the other swing states."
"The guy is really a remarkable human being, and I love him to death. I'm proud of him. I think the whole world knows his backbone and toughness," he continued. "It's exactly who we need behind the resolute desk in Washington, D.C. It's that person we need in the Oval Office."