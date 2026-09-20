Eric Trump's Military Helicopter Video in Ireland With His Children Sparks Outrage From Critics: 'Not Welcome Here'
Sept. 20 2026, Published 2:21 p.m. ET
A family highlight reel from Ireland has turned into a spending controversy for Eric Trump.
The president’s second son posted video on September 13 showing himself and his children aboard a military helicopter flying over the Irish countryside. The ride came during President Donald Trump’s two-day visit, which combined meetings with Irish leaders and a stop at the Irish Open at his Doonbeg golf resort.
A Birthday Meets a State Visit
The trip coincided with the ninth birthday of Eric’s son, Luke. Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, and their children joined the visit, along with Donald Trump Jr., his wife, Bettina, and his children.
“What a weekend. The Irish Open, my best buddy’s 9th birthday, and a State Visit all rolled into one,” Eric wrote on X. “Thank you to my amazing team at [Trump Doonbeg]—we are truly the best at what we do!”
Lara also shared a photograph of the president with Eric and Luke during the birthday celebration.
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The family time unfolded alongside Trump’s official schedule. After arriving September 12, the president met Irish President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin before traveling to Doonbeg in County Clare for the golf tournament.
Critics Target More than the Helicopter Ride
The video quickly prompted criticism over the appearance that military resources had been used for the president’s extended family.
The helicopter backlash arrived amid broader controversy surrounding Trump’s visit. Thousands joined a protest march in central Dublin, waving Irish and Palestinian flags and chanting, “Donald Trump not welcome here.”
Trump had already left the city for his Atlantic coast resort by the time the demonstration began. Police had placed a cordon around Dublin’s 1,750-acre Phoenix Park, where Connolly, Martin and U.S. Ambassador Edward Walsh have residences.
A Trip of Viral Moments
Trump also made headlines for voicing his support for Irish reunification, which drew objections from political leaders in Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom.
Another viral clip showed Trump dodging a reporter’s question by saying she looks like the “cute Irish singer who passed away recently,” Sinéad O’Connor.