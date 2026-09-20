Eric Trump's Military Helicopter Video in Ireland With His Children Sparks Outrage From Critics: 'Not Welcome Here'

Eric Trump shared footage of his children aboard a military helicopter during the Ireland trip.

The president’s second son posted video on September 13 showing himself and his children aboard a military helicopter flying over the Irish countryside. The ride came during President Donald Trump ’s two-day visit, which combined meetings with Irish leaders and a stop at the Irish Open at his Doonbeg golf resort.

A family highlight reel from Ireland has turned into a spending controversy for Eric Trump .

The trip coincided with the ninth birthday of Eric’s son, Luke. Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, and their children joined the visit, along with Donald Trump Jr., his wife, Bettina, and his children.

“What a weekend. The Irish Open, my best buddy’s 9th birthday, and a State Visit all rolled into one,” Eric wrote on X. “Thank you to my amazing team at [Trump Doonbeg]—we are truly the best at what we do!”

Lara also shared a photograph of the president with Eric and Luke during the birthday celebration.