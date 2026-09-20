or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > eric trump
OK LogoNEWS

Eric Trump's Military Helicopter Video in Ireland With His Children Sparks Outrage From Critics: 'Not Welcome Here'

Photo of Eric Trump and a military helicopter.
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump shared footage of his children aboard a military helicopter during the Ireland trip.

Profile Image

Sept. 20 2026, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A family highlight reel from Ireland has turned into a spending controversy for Eric Trump.

The president’s second son posted video on September 13 showing himself and his children aboard a military helicopter flying over the Irish countryside. The ride came during President Donald Trump’s two-day visit, which combined meetings with Irish leaders and a stop at the Irish Open at his Doonbeg golf resort.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @erictrump/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

A Birthday Meets a State Visit

Image of The helicopter ride coincided with his son Luke Trump’s birthday.
Source: @erictrump/INSTAGRAM

The helicopter ride coincided with his son Luke Trump’s birthday.

The trip coincided with the ninth birthday of Eric’s son, Luke. Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, and their children joined the visit, along with Donald Trump Jr., his wife, Bettina, and his children.

“What a weekend. The Irish Open, my best buddy’s 9th birthday, and a State Visit all rolled into one,” Eric wrote on X. “Thank you to my amazing team at [Trump Doonbeg]—we are truly the best at what we do!”

Lara also shared a photograph of the president with Eric and Luke during the birthday celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
eric trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Eric Trump celebrated his son’s birthday alongside the Irish Open and presidential state visit.
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump celebrated his son’s birthday alongside the Irish Open and presidential state visit.

The family time unfolded alongside Trump’s official schedule. After arriving September 12, the president met Irish President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin before traveling to Doonbeg in County Clare for the golf tournament.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Target More than the Helicopter Ride

Image of Critics questioned the appearance of military resources being used for the president’s extended family.
Source: MEGA

Critics questioned the appearance of military resources being used for the president’s extended family.

The video quickly prompted criticism over the appearance that military resources had been used for the president’s extended family.

The helicopter backlash arrived amid broader controversy surrounding Trump’s visit. Thousands joined a protest march in central Dublin, waving Irish and Palestinian flags and chanting, “Donald Trump not welcome here.”

Trump had already left the city for his Atlantic coast resort by the time the demonstration began. Police had placed a cordon around Dublin’s 1,750-acre Phoenix Park, where Connolly, Martin and U.S. Ambassador Edward Walsh have residences.

Article continues below advertisement

A Trip of Viral Moments

Image of The helicopter controversy followed protests and other viral moments from Donald Trump’s Ireland visit.
Source: MEGA

The helicopter controversy followed protests and other viral moments from Donald Trump’s Ireland visit.

Trump also made headlines for voicing his support for Irish reunification, which drew objections from political leaders in Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Another viral clip showed Trump dodging a reporter’s question by saying she looks like the “cute Irish singer who passed away recently,” Sinéad O’Connor.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.