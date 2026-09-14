Donald Trump Says Reporter Reminds Him of 'a Very Cute Irish Singer' Sinead O'Connor

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Donald Trump complimented an Irish reporter at a press conference, claiming that she reminded him of the late singer Sinead O’Connor. The incident occurred on Sunday, September 13, when reporters asked the president about his opinions on a protest happening in Dublin against him, per Mediaite. He ignored the question and directly pointed at a reporter, saying, “You know, you remind me of somebody.” “A very cute Irish singer who passed away recently. You know who that is? Sinead!” he said.

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Donald Trump Complimented a Reporter on Her Resemblance to Sinead O'Connor

Source: MEGA Donald Trump dodged a question during a press conference by telling a reporter that she looked like Sinead O'Connor.

While the United States president pointed out the similarity, he pronounced the late singer’s name as “SHI-NEED,” per the outlet. “Sinead O'Connor?” the journalist asked to clarify. “Yeah, you look like Sinead O'Connor,” he confirmed with a slight smirk. “And that's a compliment, because she sang beautifully,” he added. While Trump successfully dodged the question about the protest taking place in Dublin during his Ireland visit, he chose to share his opinions on some other topics. One of the most notable among them was the rapid evolution of AI.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump doubled down on his stance to support the evolution of AI.

“Well, I'll say this: we're leading China in AI. We're the most sophisticated country in the world, and frankly I want to keep it that way, because whoever wins AI, wins,” he said. “We can put guardrails [in]; we can do this and that, but I think you have a lot of negative forces that are bringing it up that shouldn't be bringing it up. And they're bringing up things that won't happen,” he added.

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Sinead O'Connor Used to Think Donald Trump is the Devil

Source: MEGA Sinead O'Connor used to think that Donald Trump is the 'biblical devil.'

Trump's remarks came as a surprise, as the late singer, who died in 2023 at the age of 56, wasn't known to be the biggest fan of the POTUS. In fact, she once said in a 2022 interview that she believed that the president was the personification of the “biblical devil,” per Hot Press. “I know this may sound extreme – I don’t really give a flying f— what everyone else thinks – but I am convinced the man is actually a Satanist,” she insisted. “I’m convinced of it. Klansmen were Satanists; it’s a satanic organisation. Whatever form it may exist in now, I don’t know and I don’t want to know, but its origins were satanic," she added. "All its rituals, everything about it. These people do exist. They’re butchers, bakers, candlestick makers. So why not the President of the United States of America? Did you ever read The Master And Margarita?” O’Connor went on.

Source: MEGA Sinead O'Connor once said that Americans should drag Donald Trump out of the White House.