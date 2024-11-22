Inside Erik and Lyle Menendez's Thanksgiving Prison Menu as Family Hopes for Potential Resentencing
Erik and Lyle Menendez will have a special Thanksgiving prison dinner as they celebrate together within the walls of the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, Calif.
The brothers, who infamously murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, have been incarcerated at the same facility since 2018 and are inching closer to potentially being released as the holidays roll by.
The prison's Thanksgiving menu has been specially prepared for the inmates and features several holiday-themed options, including a choice between turkey or ham as the main course.
Complementing the main dish are sides such as green salad, fresh mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet corn, dinner rolls and cranberry sauce.
To wrap up the festive meal, there will be assorted pies available for dessert.
Erik and Lyle have adapted to prison life over the years, with several meal options forming part of their daily routine. Previous menus for October featured lunch choices like roasted chicken, lunch meat sandwiches and classic peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
According to the menus obtained by In Touch, for dinner, the brothers are treated to a variety of dishes, including cheese pizza, beef patties, chicken breast and fish.
On weekends, a lemon cake is added to their evening meal.
Recent revelations from former boy band member Roy Rosselló accusing Jose of sexual abuse have reignited interest in the brother's case.
Leveraging this new information, along with a letter penned by Erik detailing the alleged abuse, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has recommended the brothers be resentenced.
As the legal proceedings unfold, sources close to Erik and Lyle reveal a desperate longing for the brothers to reconnect with their elderly relatives.
The family is eager to facilitate a reunion between the Menendez brothers and their 92-year-old aunt, Joan Andersen VanderMolen.
As OK! previously reported, the Menendez brothers' lawyer will call to the stand six employees from the California Department of Corrections as key witnesses.
The prison workers are expected to speak fondly of the two inmates and shed light on the positive behaviors Erik and Lyle have presented in their roughly 35 years behind bars — including how they've bettered their own lives and that of other prisoners, as well as helped with a beautification program called Green Space, which Lyle created in 2018.
As part of the program, Erik served as the lead painter and created stunning murals of San Diego landmarks in the prison yard.