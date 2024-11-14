Menendez Brothers' Lawyer to Call 6 Prison Workers as Key Witnesses for Erik and Lyle's Resentencing Hearing
As the Menendez brother's resentencing hearing approaches, their lawyer Mark Geragos is gearing up to fight for the siblings' freedom.
Erik, 53, and Lyle Menendez, 56, have been serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for more than three decades after murdering their allegedly abusive parents with shotguns inside of their home in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 1989.
The infamous duo's case recently regained national attention following the release of Ryan Murphy's Netflix drama Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story in September.
With family members, celebrities and others following the story advocating for the brothers' release, Erik and Lyle now have a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, to decide whether they should be resentenced to 50 years to life instead. The potential new sentence was recommended by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón — who notably lost re-election earlier this month.
Since Erik and Lyle were younger than 26 at the time of the killings (18 and 21, respectively), the suggested sentence would make them eligible for parole immediately.
Ahead of the court hearing, sources informed a news publication that the Menendez brothers' lawyer will call to the stand six employees from the California Department of Corrections as key witnesses.
The prison workers are expected to speak fondly of the two inmates and shed light on the positive behaviors Erik and Lyle have presented in their roughly 35 years behind bars — including how they've bettered their own lives and that of other prisoners, as well as a beautification program called Green Space, which Lyle created in 2018.
As part of the program, Erik served as the lead painter while creating stunning murals of San Diego landmarks in the prison yard.
Green Space also calls for outdoor classrooms, training areas for service dogs and meeting spaces for rehab groups.
The staffers called as witnesses include two correctional officers, one education officer, a prison guard, a correctional lieutenant and one other jail employee — all of whom have supervised Erik and Lyle throughout their adult lives in lockup.
In addition to having prison workers as witnesses, Geragos also filed several legal documents to support his case, one of which features a letter from family members of Erik and Lyle's late parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. Many of the brothers' relatives have expressed a desire for their freedom.
"It has been 34 years since the tragic events that deeply affected our family. Time has provided perspective, and recent developments have presented new evidence," the message from Erik and Lyle's loved ones read in part. "That calls for a reevaluation of both the conviction and sentencing meted out to Lyle and Erik Menendez."
"We, as representatives of the victims' families, firmly believe in their remorse, robust display of maturity and introspection over the decades. We recognize their youthful age at the time of the crime and the mitigating circumstances surrounding it," the letter continued. "Our close interactions and the remarkable transformations are a testament to their personal growth and deep and genuine reflection on their past actions."
The Menendez brothers' family members added: "We believe that their continued incarceration serves no rehabilitative or punitive purpose, and Instead, only prolongs the pain and division within our family. It is our shared collective belief that an opportunity for resentencing would represent a step towards healing and a future where our family can find some semblance of peace."