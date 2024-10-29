Menendez Brothers Assigned New Judge — Could This Help or Hurt Erik and Lyle's Chances of Freedom After Murdering Their Parents?

Erik and Lyle Menendez have been assigned a new judge to their infamous murder case following Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's recommendation for the brothers to be resentenced and be eligible for immediate parole.

While many thought Erik, 53, and Lyle, 56, had their freedom in the bag with the case's former Judge William C. Ryan, the siblings' fate now lies in the hands of Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael V. Jesic, a news publication revealed on Tuesday, October 29.