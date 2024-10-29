Menendez Brothers Assigned New Judge — Could This Help or Hurt Erik and Lyle's Chances of Freedom After Murdering Their Parents?
Erik and Lyle Menendez have been assigned a new judge to their infamous murder case following Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's recommendation for the brothers to be resentenced and be eligible for immediate parole.
While many thought Erik, 53, and Lyle, 56, had their freedom in the bag with the case's former Judge William C. Ryan, the siblings' fate now lies in the hands of Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael V. Jesic, a news publication revealed on Tuesday, October 29.
Jesic was assigned the case after it was initially transferred by the presiding judge of the court's criminal division on Friday, October 25, to Van Nuys Courthouse — the same place Erik and Lyle were originally tried roughly three decades ago before being found guilty of murdering their allegedly abusive parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1996.
On Monday, October 28, the case was moved again to the L.A. Superior Court judge without the case being heard in open court.
Jesic was formerly a district attorney and has a track record of being extremely intelligent and fair. He's additionally "known as a law and order guy and for being prosecution-oriented," according to the news outlet.
Friends of the judge also informed the news publication Jesic "always had a firm belief in doing what's right rather than what's easy."
An example provided by the tabloid included the time Jesic was the third prosecutor to be assigned to a 2006 gang murder case. The judge advocated for the case to be reinvestigated after the suspect's public defender insisted their client was misidentified and wrongfully accused of the crime at hand.
Jesic went against his D.A.'s office's collective stance not to reinvestigate and did so anyway. As a result, the case was dropped.
Jesic's previous legal power move has similarities to Gascón's suggestion for the judge to revisit Erik and Lyle's murder case in hopes of a resentencing and release of the brothers from behind bars.
The current L.A. D.A. said he was recommending the Menendez brothers be sentenced 50 years to life instead of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Since Erik and Lyle were below the age of 26 (18 and 21, respectively) at the time they used shotguns to kill their parents, the new sentencing would make the duo eligible for parole immediately.
"Given the totality of the circumstances, I don’t think they deserve to be in prison until they die," Gascón previously told the public while promising to keep "an open mind" when reviewing Erik and Lyle's case.
"I believe under the law resentencing is appropriate and I am going to recommend that to a court tomorrow," he declared during a Thursday, October 24, press conference. "We are going to recommend to a court that the life without the possibility of parole be removed."
