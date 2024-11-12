Erik Menendez's Wife Tammi Shares He's 'Played Secret Santa for His Roommates' Behind Bars as He Serves Life Sentence
Erik Menendez gets into the Christmas spirit, even from behind bars!
Following inaccurate reports that inmates at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility supposedly made candy bowls for Halloween this year, Erik's wife, Tammi, revealed a real holiday tradition her husband has enjoyed as he serves out his life sentence.
"Fact Check: Someone is providing false information to the media (TMZ) about Erik in prison. The latest involves Halloween Candy bowls that don't exist!" she wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 31.
"What is true is that Erik has played Secret Santa for his roommates for the past five years!" she added.
Several days later, Tammi once again took to X to implore the courts to free her husband and his brother.
"Only 22 days until Erik's birthday! Let’s not allow him to spend another birthday, Thanksgiving, or Christmas behind bars," she penned. "It's time for someone to step up and do what’s right!"
As OK! previously reported, the brothers were found guilty of the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty, and they were subsequently sentenced to life in prison bars without the possibility of parole.
Erik and Lyle — who were 18 years old and 21 years old when they killed their mother and father — have long insisted they acted in self defense after suffering years of sexual abuse at the hands of their father. Their claims were not allowed to be used in court in their second trial, leading many to believe the court proceedings had been unfair to the brothers.
Earlier this year, the L.A. County district attorney confirmed he felt "resentencing is appropriate" for the Menendez brothers, given the controversy around the case and their good behavior behind bars.
If their sentence is changed to 50 years to life, they would be immediately eligible for parole per California law and could be released later this year.
Mark Geragos, their lawyer, later told Us Weekly, "I won't speak to whether [Erik and Lyle] have a plan [after their potential prison release]. I just think that in order to get through each day, you’ve got to just ground yourself. It’s a long road from life without [parole] for almost 17 years to being hopeful."
Still, in late October, Geragos said he believed his clients could be home as soon as Thanksgiving.