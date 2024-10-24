Kim Kardashian Says the Menendez Brothers Were 'Granted a Second Chance at Life' After DA Resentencing Recommendation
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate the Los Angeles district attorney's decision after he recommended Erik and Lyle Menendez should be "immediately eligible for parole" after serving 35 years behind bars.
"The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released in as early as 6 months," she wrote on Thursday, October 24.
"Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menendez brothers' case and righting a significant wrong," she added. "Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable."
"To the brothers' family, friends, and the million who have been vocal supporters — your voices were heard," the mother-of-four continued. "The media's focus, especially on the heels of Ryan Murphy's TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said that the country's "understanding of child abuse has evolved," and people are now "empowered" by social media to question the justice system.
"This case highlights the important of challenging decisions and seeking truth, even when guilt is not in question. I believe in the justice system's ability to evolve, and I am grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice. Never stop questioning," she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Erik and Lyle were found guilty of murder in 1996 in connection with the 1989 slayings of their parents, Jose and Kitty. The brothers — who were 18 years old and 21 years old respectively at the time of the killings — have long insisted that they committed the crimes in self defense after being sexually molested, raped and otherwise assaulted at the hands of their father repeatedly since they were only 6 years old.
As the true crime story was revisited in recent television dramas and documentaries, many were left divided on whether the brothers deserved to spend life in prison without the possibility of parole, and several celebrities — including Kim and Rosie O'Donnell — campaigned for their release.
On Thursday, October 24, L.A. County DA Gascon said: "I believe under the law resentencing is appropriate and I am going to recommend that to a court tomorrow. We are going to recommend to a court that the life without the possibility of parole be removed."