or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

Kim Kardashian Says the Menendez Brothers Were 'Granted a Second Chance at Life' After DA Resentencing Recommendation

Split photo of Menendez brothers and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

The Menendez brothers are 'immediately eligible for parole,' per California law.

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate the Los Angeles district attorney's decision after he recommended Erik and Lyle Menendez should be "immediately eligible for parole" after serving 35 years behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian menendez brothers granted second chance life
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian praised the L.A. District Attorney's decision.

Article continues below advertisement

"The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released in as early as 6 months," she wrote on Thursday, October 24.

"Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menendez brothers' case and righting a significant wrong," she added. "Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian confused over backlash from telling women to get up work
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian wrote an essay on the Menendez brothers' case earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

"To the brothers' family, friends, and the million who have been vocal supporters — your voices were heard," the mother-of-four continued. "The media's focus, especially on the heels of Ryan Murphy's TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said that the country's "understanding of child abuse has evolved," and people are now "empowered" by social media to question the justice system.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
erik menendez move in with wife tammi las vegas home prison release
Source: MEGA

Erik Menendez and his brother, Lyle, were convicted in 1996 of the 1989 murders of their parents.

Article continues below advertisement

"This case highlights the important of challenging decisions and seeking truth, even when guilt is not in question. I believe in the justice system's ability to evolve, and I am grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice. Never stop questioning," she concluded.

As OK! previously reported, Erik and Lyle were found guilty of murder in 1996 in connection with the 1989 slayings of their parents, Jose and Kitty. The brothers — who were 18 years old and 21 years old respectively at the time of the killings — have long insisted that they committed the crimes in self defense after being sexually molested, raped and otherwise assaulted at the hands of their father repeatedly since they were only 6 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
erik menendez move in with wife tammi las vegas home prison release
Source: MEGA

Erik and Lyle Menendez said they murdered their parents after allegedly being sexually abused by their dad.

As the true crime story was revisited in recent television dramas and documentaries, many were left divided on whether the brothers deserved to spend life in prison without the possibility of parole, and several celebrities — including Kim and Rosie O'Donnell — campaigned for their release.

On Thursday, October 24, L.A. County DA Gascon said: "I believe under the law resentencing is appropriate and I am going to recommend that to a court tomorrow. We are going to recommend to a court that the life without the possibility of parole be removed."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.