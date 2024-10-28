Erik Menendez's Wife Tammi Reveals She's 'Grateful' Yet 'Disappointed' After Resentencing Recommendation
Tammi Mendendez has revealed her complicated feelings surrounding the L.A. County district attorney's bombshell decision about Erik and Lyle Menendez's prison sentence.
"Yesterday was a difficult and emotional day," she wrote via X on October 25. "I am Grateful to DA [George] Gascón, for his courage to seek resentencing for Erik, I am naturally disappointed he did not go further and act on his own belief that Erik and Lyle have served enough time in prison."
In 1996, the brothers were found guilty of the 1989 double murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty. They were later ordered to serve life behind bars without the possibility of parole.
Erik and Lyle — who were 18 years old and 21 years old at the time of the slayings — claimed they acted in self defense after enduring years of physical and sexual abuse by their father. However, that defense was not allowed to be used in their second trial.
The siblings have now served 35 years in prison, a sentence many who have followed the case believe was unfair. After several television series reignited the popularity of the true crime story and celebrities actively campaigned to have the brothers released, the L.A. County district attorney confirmed he believed that "resentencing is appropriate" for the pair.
"I am going to recommend that to a court tomorrow," he said on October 24. "We are going to recommend to a court that the life without the possibility of parole be removed."
Following the decision, the Menendez brothers' lawyer Mark Geragos said he thinks they will be home "before Thanksgiving."
"We thank the D.A. for what he did today," he added at the time. "Today is a monumental victory on that path."
Kim Kardashian also shared a lengthy statement to her Instagram praising Gascón for his decision.
"The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released in as early as 6 months," she wrote on Thursday, October 24.
"To the brothers' family, friends, and the million who have been vocal supporters — your voices were heard," she continued. "This case highlights the important of challenging decisions and seeking truth, even when guilt is not in question. I believe in the justice system's ability to evolve, and I am grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice. Never stop questioning."