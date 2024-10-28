Erik Menendez's Wife Tammi Reveals She's 'Grateful' Yet 'Disappointed' After Resentencing Recommendation

In 1996, the brothers were found guilty of the 1989 double murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty. They were later ordered to serve life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

Erik and Lyle — who were 18 years old and 21 years old at the time of the slayings — claimed they acted in self defense after enduring years of physical and sexual abuse by their father. However, that defense was not allowed to be used in their second trial.