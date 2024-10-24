Menendez Brothers Resentencing: L.A. District Attorney Recommends Convicted Murderers Erik and Lyle Be 'Eligible for Parole Immediately'

Gascón wants Erik and Lyle to be sentenced based solely on the double murder charges, which carries a sentence of 50 years to life. However, under California law and based on the brothers' ages and time already served, he is recommending they "be eligible for parole immediately."

Erik and Lyle were convicted in 1996 of the 1989 double murders of their allegedly abusive father, Jose, and mother, Kitty.

The Menendez brothers' case quickly became a infamous phenomenon, as the nation was divided on whether the siblings deserved to spend their lives in jail.