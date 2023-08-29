OK Magazine
Off the Market? Erika Jayne Confirms She's Currently 'Seeing Someone Younger' Than Herself as Split From Tom Girardi, 84, Drags On

Aug. 29 2023, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

Is Erika Jayne solidifying her cougar status?

While appearing on the Tuesday, August 29, episode of the "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed her new romance with a much "younger" mystery man despite her divorce from Tom Girardi still not being finalized.

Erika Jayne confirmed she's been seeing 'someone much younger.'

While Jayne partook in a game of "hottest Bravo husbands" with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, her former costar asked her directly, "Are you always attracted to an elder male?"

"No, I'm actually seeing someone younger now," the former Chicago actress told her fellow Bravo stars about her current love life. Despite making clear she would like to keep her romance private, she teased that her mystery man has "black hair and brown skin."

Erika Jayne gave fans a small hint about her mystery man.

Jayne, 52, continued to give a few more hints about the anonymous suitor, confirming he resides in Los Angeles and is "in his late 30s." In a shocking twist, the pop star confirmed the man is "not necessarily" the breadwinner in their relationship — but don't expect to see him pop up on the hit reality series any time soon.

"Absolutely not. No, come on, guys, I deserve a moment of peace," she told Judge and Mellencamp. "I take this day by day. I'm not saying that [about] the relationship, I'm saying that about life... As long as it feels good and we're happy, I'm good."

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are still legally married but split in 2020.

The new love in Jayne's life comes after she and her former attorney husband, 84, announced to the world that they were going their separate ways in November 2020 after 20 years together. However, due to Girardi's endless legal issues, the former couple has yet to officially divorce.

"It's ironic, but if I was divorced from Tom, I'd have to pay him alimony," the blonde beauty explained of their situation in a July 2022 episode of RHOBH. "I'll stay married, thanks!"

