Erika Jayne Leaves 'RHOBH' Fans in Disbelief After Claiming She Lost Weight During 'Menopause': 'She's Full of It'
Erika Jayne is sharing how she dropped a massive amount of weight — and claims it was NOT due to Ozempic.
During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Tuesday, August 1, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Jayne credited her shrinking size to menopause rather than the trendy diabetes drug, much to the disbelief of Bravo viewers.
After Andy Cohen pressed the pop singer about how she slimmed down — calling her a "whisper of herself" – Jayne opened up about exactly how she did it. "Yes, I did come down in weight, and I did it hormonally," the Chicago actress said.
"Not Ozempic-ally?" the Bravo boss questioned, to which Jayne clarified, "I was going through menopause. So I took it all down."
Fellow guest on the late night show, Jackie Hoffman, was not buying Jayne's story, noting she highly doubted that anyone "loses weight in menopause."
"I went to the doctor, and I said get it off me," the 52-year-old quipped back at the actress, noting she "didn't want to trigger" any audience members that struggled with body image issues. "We have this conversation on Beverly Hills, and we have a cast member with an eating disorder."
Hoffman was not the only person in disbelief by the reality star's health journey. Fans flocked to social media to call out Jayne for perhaps not telling the entire truth about how she lost weight. "Since when does #menopause cause weight loss?!?" one person wrote beneath an Instagram post about Jayne's confession.
"All women everywhere are LOLing. Just be truthful, girl!" a second person chimed in, while another added, "I lost weight due to menopause, said no woman ever 😂😂😂😂 Erika must be a medical wonder."
A fourth impassioned commenter went on to add, "She is full of it. I can't stand her or her old-timey fake Hollywood accent. She should have been taken off the show ages ago," as a fifth user alleged, "She's lied about quite a few things so of course she'd lie about her miraculous weight loss. LOL."