Erika Jayne Leaves 'RHOBH' Fans in Disbelief After Claiming She Lost Weight During 'Menopause': 'She's Full of It'

After Andy Cohen pressed the pop singer about how she slimmed down — calling her a "whisper of herself" – Jayne opened up about exactly how she did it. "Yes, I did come down in weight, and I did it hormonally," the Chicago actress said.

"Not Ozempic-ally?" the Bravo boss questioned, to which Jayne clarified, "I was going through menopause. So I took it all down."