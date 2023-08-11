Sutton Stracke Shades 'RHOBH' Costar Erika Jayne for Claiming She Lost Weight Because of Menopause and Not Ozempic

"I went to the doctor, and I said get it off me," she said of her health journey, adding she didn't share her story right away because she "didn't want to trigger" anyone with body image issues. "We have this conversation on Beverly Hills, and we have a cast member with an eating disorder."

Fans were outraged by Jayne's outlandish comments, taking to social media to call out the reality star. "All women everywhere are LOLing. Just be truthful, girl!" one person wrote under the Instagram clip.

"I lost weight due to menopause, said no woman ever 😂😂😂😂 Erika must be a medical wonder," another penned.