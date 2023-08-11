Sutton Stracke Shades 'RHOBH' Costar Erika Jayne for Claiming She Lost Weight Because of Menopause and Not Ozempic
Sutton Stracke doesn't seem to be buying Erika Jayne's weight loss story.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member threw some shade her costar's way after she was asked about Jayne's recent declaration that she lost weight from menopause, not Ozempic use.
"I’ve been through menopause, but I still don’t look like that. But OK," Stracke said during a Thursday, August 10, interview while clearly rolling her eyes.
The boutique owner then backtracked and praised the Chicago star for slimming down. "Good lord. I need to do whatever she's doing," Stracke said.
During Jayne's recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen pressed the 52-year-old about how she dropped the pounds. "Yes, I did come down in weight, and I did it hormonally," she claimed.
"Not Ozempic-ally?" the executive producer questioned, to which she wildly replied, "I was going through menopause. So I took it all down."
"I went to the doctor, and I said get it off me," she said of her health journey, adding she didn't share her story right away because she "didn't want to trigger" anyone with body image issues. "We have this conversation on Beverly Hills, and we have a cast member with an eating disorder."
Fans were outraged by Jayne's outlandish comments, taking to social media to call out the reality star. "All women everywhere are LOLing. Just be truthful, girl!" one person wrote under the Instagram clip.
"I lost weight due to menopause, said no woman ever 😂😂😂😂 Erika must be a medical wonder," another penned.
"She is full of it. I can't stand her or her old-timey fake Hollywood accent. She should have been taken off the show ages ago," another person chimed in.
"She's lied about quite a few things so of course she'd lie about her miraculous weight loss. LOL," a fourth user added.
