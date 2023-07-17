Erika Jayne Meets With Victims Ex Tom Girardi Allegedly Defrauded of Settlement Money to Make Amends

Ruigomez — who besides working at the now defunct law firm, had her son Joseph Ruigomez represented by Girardi after he was critically burned in the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion — gave her stamp of approval to Jayne apologizing for her initial lack of compassion by being in attendance.

"I think that it's even difficult for some attorneys and people who prosecute these kind of cases to understand it. So I think it would be irrational to think Erika knew," Archie explained of whether she thinks the Chicago star was aware her ex allegedly used client settlement wins to fund their lifestyle. "I never thought she stole the money or anything like that. My only thing was really just how it came across to the victims, and now this erases any of that obviously because she's making a concerted effort to make the victims feel better."