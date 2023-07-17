Erika Jayne Meets With Victims Ex Tom Girardi Allegedly Defrauded of Settlement Money to Make Amends
Erika Jayne is turning a new leaf.
On Sunday, July 16, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made amends with many of the people affected by her estranged husband Tom Girardi's alleged crimes after years of barely acknowledging their pain.
Jayne, 52, was photographed walking into the Valley Inn Restaurant in Los Angeles for a Paul's Ice Cream event — a company founded by former Girardi Keese employees Kathy Ruigomez and Kimberly Archie. The Bravo star dressed to impress in a fuchsia-patterned blouse with a pair of black trousers.
"I came here with an open heart to listen to what's going on, hear what happened, and figure out how to be a part of how to move forward together in a way that's beneficial for all victims," Jayne said in a statement about coming face to face with the wronged.
Ruigomez — who besides working at the now defunct law firm, had her son Joseph Ruigomez represented by Girardi after he was critically burned in the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion — gave her stamp of approval to Jayne apologizing for her initial lack of compassion by being in attendance.
"I think that it's even difficult for some attorneys and people who prosecute these kind of cases to understand it. So I think it would be irrational to think Erika knew," Archie explained of whether she thinks the Chicago star was aware her ex allegedly used client settlement wins to fund their lifestyle. "I never thought she stole the money or anything like that. My only thing was really just how it came across to the victims, and now this erases any of that obviously because she's making a concerted effort to make the victims feel better."
Inside the meet-up, the pop star spoke with the alleged victims and was seen doing a sit-down interview with a camera crew. "They looked very serious but engaged during their discussion," an insider at the event spilled.
In 2022, the reality star made it clear that she did stand with the victims — but continued her cold demeanor. "Of course, I have empathy for them," she said. "I had empathy for them then, and I have empathy for them now. And I trust that they will be taken care of."
