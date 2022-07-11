The fun outing comes amid turmoil for the Pretty Mess author, as she's been under fire for her behavior in a recent episode of the hit Bravo series. As OK! previously reported, fans of the show have called for Jayne to be fired after she drunkenly told Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax to "F**k off" while at the actress birthday party.

“IMAGINE the outrage these women would have if it was GARCELLE who told one of their children to go f**k off? How about you go f**k off Erika They would be calling for her to be fired! #RHOBHMeanGirls#RHOBH,” one fan wrote on social media. Another penned on Twitter, "Bravo, It’s time for you to fire Erika and Kyle [Richards]. This show is too toxic."