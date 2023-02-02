Erika Jayne Speaks Out After Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Is Indicted For Embezzling $18 Million From Past Clients
Erika Jayne has broken her silence about estranged husband Tom Girardi's recent indictment.
“You know, I have something to say, but not right now. You’ll hear from me soon," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star teased while being asked by a photographer about the news as she left the the Burbank Town Center on Wednesday, February 1.
Jayne, 51, who rocked a blue Alexander Wang sweatsuit with dark sunglasses and carried a water bottle, looked downcast as she spoke with photographers while making her way to her car.
The Bravo babe's quick statement comes hours after her estranged husband, 83, was officially indicted for embezzling $18 million in client money and running his former law firm like a Ponzi scheme.
According to court documents, Girardi was charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt of court by a federal grand jury in Chicago. The potential punishment could see the former attorney facing a maximum of 20 years behind bars.
Girardi's ex employees at Girardi & Keese, David R. Lira — who was a prominent staff member — and Christopher K. Kamon, who led the company's accounting and finance department, were also smacked with 12 counts as well.
The trio stand accused of taking millions of dollars in settlement funds from for relatives of victims killed in the crash of Lion Air Flight 610, amongst other tragic cases which Girardi won.
"The substantial misappropriation alleged in this indictment compounded the grief and anguish of the clients who lost loved ones in the Lion Air crash," the U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch Jr. explained following the news of the charges. "Attorneys who violate the trust of their clients and breach a fiduciary duty that is paramount to the practice of law must be held accountable."
Jayne and the now-disbarred lawyer, who is currently in an elderly care facility and under a conservatorship due to memory loss, announced their split in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. In the weeks which followed, Girardi's alleged crimes came to light, triggering mountains of lawsuits aimed at both Girardi and the former Chicago star.
Daily Mail spoke with Jayne about the news.
People obtained the court documents.