Erika Jayne Has 'Stockholm Syndrome' Due to 'Controlling' Marriage to Tom Girardi, Disgraced Attorney's Former Staffer Claims

"I think she has Stockholm Syndrome. That's just my opinion," Archie explained of Jayne during her 22-year marriage to the former legal expert.

"Her and I shared a driver. I had a guy that I would regularly have as a driver that also would drive Erica or Erica and Tom," she recalled. "He would tell me stuff that he was worried about Erika or that he thought Tom wasn't nice to Erica. I would go back to that control freak thing that when we had lunches, either just he and I, or even a group, we weren't allowed to have bread on the table because he didn’t want it there. So, nobody else could have it."