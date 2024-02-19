Erika Jayne Has 'Stockholm Syndrome' Due to 'Controlling' Marriage to Tom Girardi, Disgraced Attorney's Former Staffer Claims
A former staffer of Tom Girardi is spilling the tea about what she witnessed in his marriage to Erika Jayne.
During a recent episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast, Kimberly Archie, who used to work for the disgraced attorney, 84, at his law firm, revealed what she thought about how Girardi treated The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, before their 2020 estrangement.
"I think she has Stockholm Syndrome. That's just my opinion," Archie explained of Jayne during her 22-year marriage to the former legal expert.
"Her and I shared a driver. I had a guy that I would regularly have as a driver that also would drive Erica or Erica and Tom," she recalled. "He would tell me stuff that he was worried about Erika or that he thought Tom wasn't nice to Erica. I would go back to that control freak thing that when we had lunches, either just he and I, or even a group, we weren't allowed to have bread on the table because he didn’t want it there. So, nobody else could have it."
Archie expressed her empathy for the Bravo personality for allegedly having to put up with Girardi's ways for two decades. "Imagine living with somebody like that. If you don't want bread, don't eat it, dude," she stated.
"I don't care how powerful or how much money I had. I'm the opposite. I would be like, 'What do you guys want at my house? What kind of drinks do you want? What do you like? What are your brands?'" she explained. "That's how most people who are hosting, no matter what your background is, are. He was always the center of the universe. Imagine living with somebody like that!"
- Erika Jayne Says She Doesn't 'Give A F**k' If 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Costars Believe Her Story Regarding Legal Woes
- Tom Girardi Shares Cryptic Answer When Photographer Asks About Estranged Wife Erika Jayne
- Erika Jayne Insists Estranged Husband Tom Girardi's 'Life Is Over' After Alleged Embezzlement Scheme, Being Placed In Care Facility
The former legal employee felt that despite the drama from Girardi's legal woes after they separated, Jayne may still harbor feelings for her former partner.
"I feel like she does still have feelings for him. She does still care about him," Archie said. "I don't think she wants to believe that he's the bad guy that he is. I can relate to that tremendously. I don't want to believe it either."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"You loved them or you cared about them, or you had all these moments with them and Erica had a lot of dreams come true in her life because of some of the connections and the money that Tom had," she added. "She's got these really deep bonds with him. That's really hard to layer it and say, 'Well, here's the bad guy, and here's the guy who did these things.' I also know he was a really big control freak, and I know for sure that he didn't do that to all of us, but he didn't, and then not do it to Erika."