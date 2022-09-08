Diana Jenkins Donated $100K To Lion Air Victims To Provoke ‘RHOBH’ Cast

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie, Diana Jenkins, is committed to putting her money where her mouth is.

The reality television star donated $100,000 to the families of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash victims. The tragic incident resulted in the death of 189 people on board and had a significant impact on the criticism surrounding castmate Erika Jayne, given that the entertainer's her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, was accused of embezzling settlement funds intended to go to the families impacted by the event.