Erika Jayne Hit With $100K Lawsuit Over Alleged 'Fraudulent Transfers' By Tom Girardi's Former Firm As Legal Woes Mount
Erika Jayne can't seem to catch a break.
According to documents obtained by Radar, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was sued once again — this time to return the $97k her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, allegedly spent on her and their lavish lifestyle prior to being forced into bankruptcy in 2020.
On Tuesday, January 10, the trustee presiding over the involuntary Chapter 7 case for Girardi and Keese filed the new lawsuit naming Jayne. The reality star was also previously sued for $25 million, requesting she return the money the company used to pay the bills for her company, EJ Global.
“During the seven-year period prior to the Petition Date, Girardi Keese made approximately 6 payments to Erika in the total aggregate amount of $97,200 (the ‘Seven-Year Transfers’), consisting of, among other things, approximately 2 payments to Erika in the total aggregate amount of $15,000 during the four-year period prior to the Petition Date,” the new filing read.
“Similar to when Toto pulled the curtain back to reveal that the Wizard of Oz was a hoax, the world eventually learned that Girardi Keese was nothing more than an illicit and felonious business operated to line the rather large pockets of Thomas, his wife, and numerous cohorts," the legal papers continued.
"While the Trustee continues to investigate the magnitude of the fraud that spanned decades, it is obvious that millions of dollars of client funds were stolen and diverted to fund the lavish lifestyles of Thomas and other non-deserving parties," the documents made clear.
As OK! previously reported, the ex high powered attorney's former clients accused him of running his namesake law firm like a Ponzi scheme, using their honestly earned settlement money to pay off other creditors.
The alleged crimes were so dire, the California State apologized for their "serious failures" after ignoring hundreds of complaints about Girardi over the years.
"The handling of the Girardi matters brought to light serious failures in the State Bar’s attorney discipline system, failures that have contributed to a lack of confidence in the State Bar’s ability to carry out our core responsibility of protecting the public," Ruben Duran wrote in a document representing the State Bar’s Board of Trustees. "[He] caused irreparable harm to hundreds of his clients, and the State Bar could have done more to protect the public. We can never allow something like this to happen again."