Erika Jayne Hit With $100K Lawsuit Over Alleged 'Fraudulent Transfers' By Tom Girardi's Former Firm As Legal Woes Mount

“During the seven-year period prior to the Petition Date, Girardi Keese made approximately 6 payments to Erika in the total aggregate amount of $97,200 (the ‘Seven-Year Transfers’), consisting of, among other things, approximately 2 payments to Erika in the total aggregate amount of $15,000 during the four-year period prior to the Petition Date,” the new filing read.

“Similar to when Toto pulled the curtain back to reveal that the Wizard of Oz was a hoax, the world eventually learned that Girardi Keese was nothing more than an illicit and felonious business operated to line the rather large pockets of Thomas, his wife, and numerous cohorts," the legal papers continued.