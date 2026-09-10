Erika Kirk Slammed by Critics for Acting Like a 'Poor Grieving Widow' With 'Until Heaven' Post Marking Charlie Kirk Assassination Anniversary
Sept. 10 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk is facing backlash from critics after sharing an emotional post marking the one-year anniversary of her husband Charlie Kirk's assassination.
On Thursday, September 10, the 37-year-old widow uploaded a photo of Charlie on Instagram alongside the caption, "until Heaven," as she remembered the conservative activist one year after his shocking death.
The post quickly drew criticism in the comments section, with some social media users questioning Erika's approach to remembering her late husband and accusing her of presenting herself as a "poor grieving widow."
Erika Kirk's Anniversary Post Sparks Fury
"Don't even," one critic wrote, while another commented, "The nerve you have to actually post this and believe it!!"
"YOU are apart of the reason he isn't here anymore. But oh no the poor grieving widow," another person snubbed.
Others questioned why Erika appeared to discourage further scrutiny surrounding Charlie's death.
"Hmmmmm not sure why you don't want anyone investigating his murder if you love him so much. Make that make sense," someone pressed.
Another person further targeted Erika's "heaven" comment, ridiculing, "That's a big assumption."
The reaction wasn't entirely negative, however, as many commenters flooded Erika's post with messages of support and sympathy on the difficult anniversary.
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Erika Kirk Fans Offer Support 1 Year After Charlie's Death
"Hope you’re surrounded by love today!!" one person wrote.
"God bless you Erika. I can't imagine the pain you have gone through. Prayers for you today, extra prayers today," another commenter said.
"😭💔 today we all mourn and pray with you again. We love you Erika ❤️," a third person wrote.
"May God bless you and your family for all eternity. Keep being the strong and faithful example that you have been," another supporter commented. "Charlie is smiling down on you with love and patience until y’all reunite in the eternal light of Jesus 🙏🙏🙏."
Erika Kirk Receives Standing Ovation Ahead of Husband's Death Anniversary
Charlie, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck at the age of 31 on September 10, 2025, while speaking at a debate event at Utah Valley University.
Erika has continued to publicly honor her late husband since his death, while also stepping into a more prominent role within the conservative movement and taking over as the CEO of TPUSA.
In the year since Charlie's murder, Erika has received public support from both President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Trump even praised the widow during the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, where she received a standing ovation one day before the first anniversary of Charlie's death.