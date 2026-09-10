or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Erika Kirk
OK LogoPolitics

Erika Kirk Slammed by Critics for Acting Like a 'Poor Grieving Widow' With 'Until Heaven' Post Marking Charlie Kirk Assassination Anniversary

Composite photo of Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk.
Source: MEGA; @MRSERIKAKIRK/INSTAGRAM

Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

Profile Image

Sept. 10 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk is facing backlash from critics after sharing an emotional post marking the one-year anniversary of her husband Charlie Kirk's assassination.

On Thursday, September 10, the 37-year-old widow uploaded a photo of Charlie on Instagram alongside the caption, "until Heaven," as she remembered the conservative activist one year after his shocking death.

The post quickly drew criticism in the comments section, with some social media users questioning Erika's approach to remembering her late husband and accusing her of presenting herself as a "poor grieving widow."

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk's Anniversary Post Sparks Fury

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @MRSERIKAKIRK/INSTAGRAM

Erika Kirk's anniversary post for Charlie Kirk's death sparked criticism.

"Don't even," one critic wrote, while another commented, "The nerve you have to actually post this and believe it!!"

"YOU are apart of the reason he isn't here anymore. But oh no the poor grieving widow," another person snubbed.

Others questioned why Erika appeared to discourage further scrutiny surrounding Charlie's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Erika Kirk has faced widespread scrutiny in the year since her husband's murder.
Source: @MRSERIKAKIRK/INSTAGRAM

Erika Kirk has faced widespread scrutiny in the year since her husband's murder.

"Hmmmmm not sure why you don't want anyone investigating his murder if you love him so much. Make that make sense," someone pressed.

Another person further targeted Erika's "heaven" comment, ridiculing, "That's a big assumption."

The reaction wasn't entirely negative, however, as many commenters flooded Erika's post with messages of support and sympathy on the difficult anniversary.

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Fans Offer Support 1 Year After Charlie's Death

Image of Erika Kirk has received support from Donald Trump and his administration in the aftermath of her husband's death.
Source: AP

Erika Kirk has received support from Donald Trump and his administration in the aftermath of her husband's death.

"Hope you’re surrounded by love today!!" one person wrote.

"God bless you Erika. I can't imagine the pain you have gone through. Prayers for you today, extra prayers today," another commenter said.

"😭💔 today we all mourn and pray with you again. We love you Erika ❤️," a third person wrote.

"May God bless you and your family for all eternity. Keep being the strong and faithful example that you have been," another supporter commented. "Charlie is smiling down on you with love and patience until y’all reunite in the eternal light of Jesus 🙏🙏🙏."

Erika Kirk Receives Standing Ovation Ahead of Husband's Death Anniversary

Image of Erika Kirk received a standing ovation at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas.
Source: AP

Erika Kirk received a standing ovation at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas.

Charlie, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck at the age of 31 on September 10, 2025, while speaking at a debate event at Utah Valley University.

Erika has continued to publicly honor her late husband since his death, while also stepping into a more prominent role within the conservative movement and taking over as the CEO of TPUSA.

In the year since Charlie's murder, Erika has received public support from both President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Trump even praised the widow during the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, where she received a standing ovation one day before the first anniversary of Charlie's death.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.