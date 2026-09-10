Erika Kirk Slammed by Critics for Acting Like a 'Poor Grieving Widow' With 'Until Heaven' Post Marking Charlie Kirk Assassination Anniversary

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Erika Kirk is facing backlash from critics after sharing an emotional post marking the one-year anniversary of her husband Charlie Kirk's assassination. On Thursday, September 10, the 37-year-old widow uploaded a photo of Charlie on Instagram alongside the caption, "until Heaven," as she remembered the conservative activist one year after his shocking death. The post quickly drew criticism in the comments section, with some social media users questioning Erika's approach to remembering her late husband and accusing her of presenting herself as a "poor grieving widow."

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Erika Kirk's Anniversary Post Sparks Fury

"Don't even," one critic wrote, while another commented, "The nerve you have to actually post this and believe it!!" "YOU are apart of the reason he isn't here anymore. But oh no the poor grieving widow," another person snubbed. Others questioned why Erika appeared to discourage further scrutiny surrounding Charlie's death.

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Source: @MRSERIKAKIRK/INSTAGRAM Erika Kirk has faced widespread scrutiny in the year since her husband's murder.

"Hmmmmm not sure why you don't want anyone investigating his murder if you love him so much. Make that make sense," someone pressed. Another person further targeted Erika's "heaven" comment, ridiculing, "That's a big assumption." The reaction wasn't entirely negative, however, as many commenters flooded Erika's post with messages of support and sympathy on the difficult anniversary.

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Erika Kirk Fans Offer Support 1 Year After Charlie's Death

Source: AP Erika Kirk has received support from Donald Trump and his administration in the aftermath of her husband's death.

"Hope you’re surrounded by love today!!" one person wrote. "God bless you Erika. I can't imagine the pain you have gone through. Prayers for you today, extra prayers today," another commenter said. "😭💔 today we all mourn and pray with you again. We love you Erika ❤️," a third person wrote. "May God bless you and your family for all eternity. Keep being the strong and faithful example that you have been," another supporter commented. "Charlie is smiling down on you with love and patience until y’all reunite in the eternal light of Jesus 🙏🙏🙏."

Erika Kirk Receives Standing Ovation Ahead of Husband's Death Anniversary

Source: AP Erika Kirk received a standing ovation at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas.